KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Why is Royal Challengers Bengaluru wearing green jersey today

RCB has been wearing a ‘green kit’ for one game every season since IPL 2011 as part of its ‘Go Green’ initiative to spread awareness on planting more trees, reduce waste and maintain a greener and cleaner environment.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 14:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s green kit for IPL 2024.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s green kit for IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s green kit for IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is sporting a green jersey in it’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

FOLLOW | LIVE: KKR VS RCB MATCH SCORE AND UPDATES

RCB has been wearing a ‘green kit’ for one game every season since IPL 2011 as part of its ‘Go Green’ initiative to spread awareness on planting more trees, reduce waste and maintain a greener and cleaner environment.

The jersey is made of recycled waste collected at the stadium and is usually worn in an afternoon game, which is why RCB is wearing it against KKR, its first 3:30 PM match of the season.

The first time RCB played in a green jersey was in 2011 against the former IPL franchise, Kochi Tuskers, in which it won by nine wickets.

