Royal Challengers Bengaluru is sporting a green jersey in it’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
FOLLOW | LIVE: KKR VS RCB MATCH SCORE AND UPDATES
RCB has been wearing a ‘green kit’ for one game every season since IPL 2011 as part of its ‘Go Green’ initiative to spread awareness on planting more trees, reduce waste and maintain a greener and cleaner environment.
The jersey is made of recycled waste collected at the stadium and is usually worn in an afternoon game, which is why RCB is wearing it against KKR, its first 3:30 PM match of the season.
The first time RCB played in a green jersey was in 2011 against the former IPL franchise, Kochi Tuskers, in which it won by nine wickets.
Latest on Sportstar
- KKR vs RCB Toss result, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins toss, opts to bowl first
- KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, opts to bowl
- KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Why is Royal Challengers Bengaluru wearing green jersey today
- F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen adds China to his list of victories
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE