KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Why is Royal Challengers Bengaluru wearing green jersey today

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is sporting a green jersey in it’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

RCB has been wearing a ‘green kit’ for one game every season since IPL 2011 as part of its ‘Go Green’ initiative to spread awareness on planting more trees, reduce waste and maintain a greener and cleaner environment.

The jersey is made of recycled waste collected at the stadium and is usually worn in an afternoon game, which is why RCB is wearing it against KKR, its first 3:30 PM match of the season.

The first time RCB played in a green jersey was in 2011 against the former IPL franchise, Kochi Tuskers, in which it won by nine wickets.