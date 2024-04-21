MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Get the fantasy teams, playing XI predictions and squads for the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata on Sunday

Published : Apr 21, 2024 08:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Virat Kohli during a practice session.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Virat Kohli during a practice session. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Virat Kohli during a practice session. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday in a bid to bounce back from its loss against Rajasthan Royals.

A win will take Kolkata back into the second spot in the standings while RCB will hope to snap its five-game losing streak.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for KKR vs RCB:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI

Bat 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson.

Bowl 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Mahipal Lomror, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat/Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph

KKR vs RCB DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPERS
Phil Salt, Dinesh Karthik
BATTERS
Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer
ALL ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (vc)
BOWLERS
Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana
Team Compostition: KKR 7-4 RCB | Credits left: 9.5
SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

