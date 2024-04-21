KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday in a bid to bounce back from its loss against Rajasthan Royals.
A win will take Kolkata back into the second spot in the standings while RCB will hope to snap its five-game losing streak.
Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for KKR vs RCB:
Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI:
Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.
Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat
Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI
Bat 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson.
Bowl 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Mahipal Lomror, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat/Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph
