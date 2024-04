KKR vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash?

Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 36 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens on Tuesday looking to make it two wins in a row at home.

Toss at 3PM IST.

KKR - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 0 - WWW

Result after losing toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 2 - WLL

RCB - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 0 - WWWW

Result after losing toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 2 - WLL

Eden Gardens, Kolkata - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 6

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 4