India in FIFA rankings: Igor Stimac’s side falls further in the standings after loss to Afghanistan

The Indian men’s football team fell four spots in the recent FIFA World rankings to 121, following its loss to Afghanistan in the second round of World Cup 2026 qualifiers in Guwahati.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 14:02 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Sunil Chhetri in action against Afghanistan in their last international game before the rankings, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
infoIcon

