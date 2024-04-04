The Indian men’s football team fell four spots in the recent FIFA World rankings to 121, following its loss to Afghanistan in the second round of World Cup 2026 qualifiers in Guwahati.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- India in FIFA rankings: Igor Stimac’s side falls further in the standings after loss to Afghanistan
- DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Angkrish Raghuvanshi credits mentor Abhishek Nayar after maiden-innings blitz
- F1: Vettel would be amazing option for Mercedes, says Hamilton
- DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Ponting lashes out after Delhi’s 106-run loss to Kolkata, terms performance embarrassing
- F1: Sainz aims to speed up talks for 2025 Formula One seat
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE