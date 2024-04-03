ISL 2023-24: Chennayin FC looks to build on late surge for playoffs as Coyle faces former side Jamshedpur FC

Chennai

With the league stage of Indian Super League (ISL) 10 at its twilight, every match is like a knockout for teams chasing a playoff spot.

Owen Coyle and Khalid Jamil, the head coaches of Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC, respectively, echoed this sentiment as their teams prepare to lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Chennaiyin has momentum after its rip-roaring 3-2 away win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, strengthening its playoff qualification bid. The equation is simple for the Marina Machans. If they win their remaining matches, they will get a playoff spot.

But for Coyle, complacency can prove fatal at this juncture.

“Jamshedpur is one side that would feel it should have more points. They are a good side… they have some good Indian players. Dani (Daniel Chima Chukwu) will also be back after a suspension. It will be a difficult game, but we know that if we play at our best, we can win games,” Coyle said.

It is unlikely that Jamshedpur would get a playoff spot. The Men of Steel need to win all their remaining games and hope NorthEast United FC drops three more points and Bengaluru FC drops points in any one of its remaining games.

Its qualification push took a further hit after it lost a point for breaching ISL rules in its 1-1 draw against Mumbai City. Jamil, however, remained optimistic till there was a mathematical chance.

ALSO READ: ISL club Chennaiyin FC announces strategic partnership with Norwich City

“They (CFC) are playing well, but we are prepared for it. It is an away match, and we need to be alert right from the start,” Jamil said, emphasising the fact that every match is like a final for his team.

Threatening on the counter

Jamshedpur FC often starts with a high line, trying to choke the opposition in the early stages of the match. But Jamil’s men will need to exercise caution against a high-flying Chennaiyin because of the raw pace the Marina Machans have in their attacking arsenal.

Maintaining a high line will leave spaces at the back and give the Marina Machans the luxury of counter-attack.

Coyle said that Jamshedpur has been a top-heavy team, having players like Dani (Daniel Chima Chukwu), (Javier) Siverio and Jeremy (Manzorro).

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad on a multi-year deal

However, he acknowledged Chennaiyin’s Vincy Barretto and Ninthoinganba Meetei, who, with their electric pace, would constantly pose a threat on the counter, and that is something the opposition will be careful about.

It has been a common occurrence throughout the season where Chennaiyin has failed to build momentum after winning a game but Coyle said that losing was not an option this season anymore.

“It is a fact, and there is no debate about the fact [that we have lost important points]. Against Hyderabad, it was a bad performance, for sure. That being said, we have to take our chances…as I have said before, this is the time we need to win games, at the business end of the season. But what has pleased me is the character and the desire of the team,” Coyle added.