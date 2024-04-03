Indian centre-back and Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad will join Indian Super League side FC Goa on a multi-year deal at the end of the ongoing season.
The 26-year-old has been one of the most consistent defenders in the I-League this season, playing all 22 games for Real Kashmir, ensuring 12 clean sheets. The team is third in the standings, with 40 points.
Hammad, hailing from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, joined Real Kashmir in 2017, helping it win the I-League second division.
He then played for Jaipur Elite and FC1 before returning to the club on loan this season. He has also represented Jammu and Kashmir in the Santosh Trophy in the 2015-16 season.
FC Goa has struggled at the back in the absence of injured Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhingan. Without him, the Gaurs earned 12 points from nine games, keeping just two clean sheets. On the other hand, with Jhingan, it had 24 points from 10 games, including five clean sheets.
In the next season, Goa’s coach Manolo Marquez will thus look to pair Hammad with Jhingan. The Gaur’s backline is currently manned by Spaniard Odei Onaindia and Nim Dorjee, who was signed as Jhingan’s replacement until the end of the season.
ALSO READ | AIFF suspends ‘physical assault’ accused Deepak Sharma, president Chaubey assures safe environment for girls
The combination of Jhingan and Hammad might allow the Gaurs an opportunity to field an overseas player to strengthen another position.
Latest on Sportstar
- Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 10: KBFC v EBFC lineups, Match updates, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, Where to watch
- ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces strategic partnership with Norwich City
- ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad on a multi-year deal
- DC vs KKR LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer to flip coin at 7pm
- DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Iyer’s Kolkata faces Pant’s Delhi
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE