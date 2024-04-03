MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad on a multi-year deal

The 26-year-old was one of the most consistent defenders in the I-League this season, playing all 22 games for Real Kashmir, ensuring 11 clean sheets.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 17:32 IST , Chennai  - 1 MIN READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Muhammad Hammad in action for Real Kashmir.
Muhammad Hammad in action for Real Kashmir. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Muhammad Hammad
infoIcon

Muhammad Hammad in action for Real Kashmir. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Muhammad Hammad

Indian centre-back and Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad will join Indian Super League side FC Goa on a multi-year deal at the end of the ongoing season.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most consistent defenders in the I-League this season, playing all 22 games for Real Kashmir, ensuring 12 clean sheets. The team is third in the standings, with 40 points.

Hammad, hailing from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, joined Real Kashmir in 2017, helping it win the I-League second division.

He then played for Jaipur Elite and FC1 before returning to the club on loan this season. He has also represented Jammu and Kashmir in the Santosh Trophy in the 2015-16 season.

FC Goa has struggled at the back in the absence of injured Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhingan. Without him, the Gaurs earned 12 points from nine games, keeping just two clean sheets. On the other hand, with Jhingan, it had 24 points from 10 games, including five clean sheets.

In the next season, Goa’s coach Manolo Marquez will thus look to pair Hammad with Jhingan. The Gaur’s backline is currently manned by Spaniard Odei Onaindia and Nim Dorjee, who was signed as Jhingan’s replacement until the end of the season.

ALSO READ | AIFF suspends ‘physical assault’ accused Deepak Sharma, president Chaubey assures safe environment for girls

The combination of Jhingan and Hammad might allow the Gaurs an opportunity to field an overseas player to strengthen another position.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

FC Goa /

Real Kashmir

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 10: KBFC v EBFC lineups, Match updates, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces strategic partnership with Norwich City
    Aneesh Dey
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad on a multi-year deal
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. DC vs KKR LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer to flip coin at 7pm
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Iyer’s Kolkata faces Pant’s Delhi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad on a multi-year deal
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Former Spanish football federation head Luis Rubiales set to return to Spain amid corruption probe
    AP
  3. Brazilian clubs protest against American executive over unproven match-fixing claims
    Reuters
  4. Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Coppa Italia 2023-24: Juventus beats Lazio 2-0 in semifinal first leg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 10: KBFC v EBFC lineups, Match updates, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces strategic partnership with Norwich City
    Aneesh Dey
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad on a multi-year deal
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. DC vs KKR LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer to flip coin at 7pm
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Iyer’s Kolkata faces Pant’s Delhi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment