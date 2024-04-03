ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad on a multi-year deal

Indian centre-back and Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad will join Indian Super League side FC Goa on a multi-year deal at the end of the ongoing season.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most consistent defenders in the I-League this season, playing all 22 games for Real Kashmir, ensuring 12 clean sheets. The team is third in the standings, with 40 points.

Hammad, hailing from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, joined Real Kashmir in 2017, helping it win the I-League second division.

He then played for Jaipur Elite and FC1 before returning to the club on loan this season. He has also represented Jammu and Kashmir in the Santosh Trophy in the 2015-16 season.

FC Goa has struggled at the back in the absence of injured Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhingan. Without him, the Gaurs earned 12 points from nine games, keeping just two clean sheets. On the other hand, with Jhingan, it had 24 points from 10 games, including five clean sheets.

In the next season, Goa’s coach Manolo Marquez will thus look to pair Hammad with Jhingan. The Gaur’s backline is currently manned by Spaniard Odei Onaindia and Nim Dorjee, who was signed as Jhingan’s replacement until the end of the season.

The combination of Jhingan and Hammad might allow the Gaurs an opportunity to field an overseas player to strengthen another position.