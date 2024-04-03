ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces strategic partnership with Norwich City

It was a landmark day for Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC as it signed a strategic partnership with English club Norwich City on Wednesday.

Signing a three-year MOU (Memorandum of Understanding), overseen by Chennaiyin FC vice-president Ekansh Gupta and Norwich City commercial director, Sam Jeffery, the partnership will mainly focus on fostering mutual growth, innovation, and collaboration in football.

While Chennaiyin will provide Norwich with the knowledge and understanding of the Indian footballing landscape, the English club will aid the Marina Machans with technical expertise, coaching methodologies and player development strategies.

“We are delighted to unveil our collaboration with Norwich City. Let me be clear: this is far from a mere marketing ploy. We anticipate significant advancements for our developmental teams through this,” Gupta said when asked about the partnership.

Norwich City is making its debut venture in the footballing landscape of India. When asked about why the club decided to collaborate with Chennaiyin FC, Jeffery said that there are a lot of similarities between the ethos on which the two clubs function, the biggest similarity being that both clubs are run by women entrepreneurs (Ms Vita Dani in charge of Chennaiyin and Delia Smith in charge of Norwich).

“India has the fastest growing sports economy in the world, and football is the fastest growing participation sport here too. We believe there’s significant commercial opportunity in this fantastic part of the world, and we’re really excited to build a mutually beneficial and culturally authentic collaboration with our friends at Chennaiyin FC,” said Jeffery.

What is the budget for this three-year partnership?

A long-term deal like this is bound to be a big-money affair, but Gupta said that a clearer picture of the technicalities and specifics will be available before the start of next season.

“When I met Sam around six months back, and we spoke about this opportunity, we did not have the financial aspect in mind. We spoke from our hearts,” Gupta specified, saying that the main focus of this partnership will be on the footballing aspect and not just focus on revenue generation.

Grassroots development

In the last five years, Norwich has had 25 players transition from the academy to the senior team. Jeffery said that the main agenda of the partnership would be to inculcate this culture in Chennaiyin FC as well.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hamad on a multi-year deal

From arranging friendlies to pre-season tours, Jeffery said Norwich will send its youth staff to Chennai to oversee the proceedings.

Chennaiyin will play Jamshedpur FC next, and its hopes of making it into the top six are very much alive. Norwich City, currently competing in the EFL Championship, is sixth in the standings and is in the running to secure Premier League promotion.