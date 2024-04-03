MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces strategic partnership with Norwich City

While Chennaiyin will provide knowledge and understanding of the Indian footballing landscape, the English club will aid with technical expertise, coaching methodologies and player development strategies. 

Published : Apr 03, 2024 17:55 IST , Chennai - 5 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey
Chennaiyin FC vice-president Ekansh Gupta alongside Norwich City commercial director, Sam Jeffery in a press conference.
Chennaiyin FC vice-president Ekansh Gupta alongside Norwich City commercial director, Sam Jeffery in a press conference. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC vice-president Ekansh Gupta alongside Norwich City commercial director, Sam Jeffery in a press conference. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It was a landmark day for Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC as it signed a strategic partnership with English club Norwich City on Wednesday.

Signing a three-year MOU (Memorandum of Understanding), overseen by Chennaiyin FC vice-president Ekansh Gupta and Norwich City commercial director, Sam Jeffery, the partnership will mainly focus on fostering mutual growth, innovation, and collaboration in football.

While Chennaiyin will provide Norwich with the knowledge and understanding of the Indian footballing landscape, the English club will aid the Marina Machans with technical expertise, coaching methodologies and player development strategies. 

“We are delighted to unveil our collaboration with Norwich City. Let me be clear: this is far from a mere marketing ploy. We anticipate significant advancements for our developmental teams through this,” Gupta said when asked about the partnership. 

Norwich City is making its debut venture in the footballing landscape of India. When asked about why the club decided to collaborate with Chennaiyin FC, Jeffery said that there are a lot of similarities between the ethos on which the two clubs function, the biggest similarity being that both clubs are run by women entrepreneurs (Ms Vita Dani in charge of Chennaiyin and Delia Smith in charge of Norwich). 

“India has the fastest growing sports economy in the world, and football is the fastest growing participation sport here too. We believe there’s significant commercial opportunity in this fantastic part of the world, and we’re really excited to build a mutually beneficial and culturally authentic collaboration with our friends at Chennaiyin FC,” said Jeffery. 

What is the budget for this three-year partnership?

A long-term deal like this is bound to be a big-money affair, but Gupta said that a clearer picture of the technicalities and specifics will be available before the start of next season. 

“When I met Sam around six months back, and we spoke about this opportunity, we did not have the financial aspect in mind. We spoke from our hearts,” Gupta specified, saying that the main focus of this partnership will be on the footballing aspect and not just focus on revenue generation. 

Grassroots development

In the last five years, Norwich has had 25 players transition from the academy to the senior team. Jeffery said that the main agenda of the partnership would be to inculcate this culture in Chennaiyin FC as well. 

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hamad on a multi-year deal

From arranging friendlies to pre-season tours, Jeffery said Norwich will send its youth staff to Chennai to oversee the proceedings. 

Chennaiyin will play Jamshedpur FC next, and its hopes of making it into the top six are very much alive. Norwich City, currently competing in the EFL Championship, is sixth in the standings and is in the running to secure Premier League promotion. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

ISL /

ISL 2023-24 /

Chennaiyin FC /

Norwich City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 10: KBFC v EBFC lineups, Match updates, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces strategic partnership with Norwich City
    Aneesh Dey
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad on a multi-year deal
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. DC vs KKR LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer to flip coin at 7pm
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Iyer’s Kolkata faces Pant’s Delhi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces strategic partnership with Norwich City
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 10: KBFC v EBFC lineups, Match updates, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Super Giant, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC v EBFC?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mauricio’s twin strike helps Odisha beat Punjab 3-1
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: Injury-stricken Kerala Blasters looks for league-double over East Bengal
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 10: KBFC v EBFC lineups, Match updates, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces strategic partnership with Norwich City
    Aneesh Dey
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad on a multi-year deal
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. DC vs KKR LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer to flip coin at 7pm
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Iyer’s Kolkata faces Pant’s Delhi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment