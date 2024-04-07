East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: EBFC v BFC updates, Predicted XI, Where to watch, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST

Preview

East Bengal will look to secure a second win on the trot when it hosts a struggling Bengaluru FC in an ISL-10 fixture, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

The clash assumes importance on the count that both teams will wish to collect all three points to brighten their playoffs prospects. Bengaluru FC is currently ranked seventh in the league standings with 22 points from 20 outings, while East Bengal is at a rung below with 21 points from 20 matches.

Read full preview ​HERE​





​

ISL 2023-24: Playoffs berth at stake as East Bengal hosts Bengaluru FC With five teams already in the playoffs, both Bengaluru and East Bengal are fighting for the sixth spot, where Chennaiyin FC is currently positioned with 24 points.

When and where is the East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 7 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

How can you watch the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.