ISL 2023-24: Playoffs berth at stake as East Bengal hosts Bengaluru FC

With five teams already in the playoffs, both Bengaluru and East Bengal are fighting for the sixth spot, where Chennaiyin FC is currently positioned with 24 points.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 20:55 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
 East Bengal is eighth in the ISL standings with 21 points from 20 matches.
 East Bengal is eighth in the ISL standings with 21 points from 20 matches. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

 East Bengal is eighth in the ISL standings with 21 points from 20 matches. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

East Bengal will look to secure a second win on the trot when it hosts a struggling Bengaluru FC in an ISL-10 fixture, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

The clash assumes importance on the count that both teams will wish to collect all three points to brighten their playoffs prospects. Bengaluru FC is currently ranked seventh in the league standings with 22 points from 20 outings, while East Bengal is at a rung below with 21 points from 20 matches.

ALSO READ: ISL- Mohun Bagan SG rides on Petratos’ winner to beat Punjab FC 1-0 in its own den

With five teams already in the playoffs, both Bengaluru and East Bengal are fighting for the sixth spot, where Chennaiyin FC is currently positioned with 24 points.

East Bengal has reasons to be confident ahead of its home fixture after having downed a strong Kerala Blasters at the latter’s home in its previous outing.

East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat spoke about this opportunity” emerging after the latest win and hoped that his team will put in the best of efforts to capitalise on it. “This season, we are fighting for a play-off spot. There are not many matches left, but I am optimistic about the next two matches and hope that the boys remain focused and get the points from the difficult game,” Cuadrat said.

“The mood is positive, and we’re training in very good conditions. It is like a playoff game. If we win, we keep going and if we lose, the probability is much less for us to qualify,” said the Bengaluru FC coach Gerard Zaragoza.

