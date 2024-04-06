ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG rides on Petratos’ winner to beat Punjab FC 1-0 in its own den

Dimitrios Petratos netted the winner as Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) beat Punjab FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

The win kept the Mariners’ hopes of clinching the League Winners Shield afloat, with table topper Mumbai City FC still two points ahead. Punjab FC, on the other hand, crashed out of the race for the top six.

The Mariners’ offensive trio of Petratos, Armando Sadiku, and Jason Cummings have been critical in bolstering their chances in front of the opponent’s goal lately, and this game was no different.

Petratos tested Punjab FC goalkeeper Ravi Kumar multiple times before finding the breakthrough in the 42nd minute.

Mohun Bagan’s captain Subhasish Bose shot from outside the box, which was blocked by Punjab FC but Cummings immediately set the ball up for Petratos, who found the bottom-left corner.

Punjab FC did not let the game slip away from them easily though. The duo of Wilmar Jordan Gil and Luka Majcen toiled hard to find the equaliser.

With Madih Talal arguably operating out of a slightly deeper role, he delivered passes for Gil that the striker tried to set up for Majcen at various intervals during the game.

However, a disciplined Mariners’ defence, which was equally industrious in its offensive moves, ensured that they didn’t let any goals slip from their end.

Punjab will end its maiden ISL campaign against East Bengal while Mohun Bagan plays Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, aiming for its first-ever Shield.