MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2024: Jesin TK scores first senior goal for East Bengal, shows solidarity for Wayanad

Amongst the goalscorers was Jesin TK. The 24-year-old forward was brought into the game by head coach Carles Cuadrat in the 82nd minute to replace Madih Talal, who had opened the scoring for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 21:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
After scoring what was his first senior team goal for East Bengal, Jesin TK, the forward from Malappuram in Kerala brought a shirt with a solidarity message for Wayanad on it.
After scoring what was his first senior team goal for East Bengal, Jesin TK, the forward from Malappuram in Kerala brought a shirt with a solidarity message for Wayanad on it. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu
infoIcon

After scoring what was his first senior team goal for East Bengal, Jesin TK, the forward from Malappuram in Kerala brought a shirt with a solidarity message for Wayanad on it. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

East Bengal continued its winning streak at the Durand Cup 2024 after it beat Downtown Heroes 3-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday in Kolkata.

Amongst the goalscorers was Jesin TK. The 24-year-old forward was brought into the game by head coach Carles Cuadrat in the 82nd minute to replace Madih Talal, who had opened the scoring for the Red and Gold Brigade.

During the third minute of second half stoppage time, Jesin capitalised on a poor giveaway from the Downtown backline. He then dropped his shoulder a few times, created a bit of space, and slotted the ball into the top left corner to ensure all three points for the home side.

East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes Highlights, Durand Cup 2024

After scoring what was his first senior team goal for East Bengal, the forward from Malappuram in Kerala brought a shirt with a solidarity message for Wayanad on it.

Wayanad, a district in northern Kerala, is currently reeling from floods that have battered the area. At least 400 people have lost their lives in the landslides, with rescue operations still underway.

““Stay strong Wayanad. We are with you. This is for you,” the shirt read.

It was in 2022 that Jesin joined the Indian Super League outfit. The fleet-footed striker was one of the finds of former coach of the Kerala state men’s team, who is the present assistant coach at East Bengal.

The spotlight was shone at Jesin after the end of the 2021-22 Santosh Trophy where he emerged as the topscorer of the tournament with nine goals. A standout performance of his was during Kerala’s 7-3 semifinal win against Karnataka, when he scored a 10-minute hattrick.

Related stories

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Durand Cup /

Durand Cup 2024 /

Downtown Heroes FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Jesin TK scores first senior goal for East Bengal, shows solidarity for Wayanad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Women’s pole vault final begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who will be the key opponents of Mirabai Chanu in women’s 49kg weightlifting?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal eases past Downtown Heroes; Indian Army outplays Assam Rifles
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Jesin TK scores first senior goal for East Bengal, shows solidarity for Wayanad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal eases past Downtown Heroes; Indian Army outplays Assam Rifles
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Former India captain Subrata Paul joins Woxsen University as Executive Fellow
    Team Sportstar
  4. Narayanpur, once a part of Naxalite-hotbed Bastar, looks to spark revolution through Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  5. EBFC 3-1 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 Highlights: East Bengal gets consecutive win after beating Downtown Heroes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Jesin TK scores first senior goal for East Bengal, shows solidarity for Wayanad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Women’s pole vault final begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who will be the key opponents of Mirabai Chanu in women’s 49kg weightlifting?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal eases past Downtown Heroes; Indian Army outplays Assam Rifles
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment