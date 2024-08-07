Durand Cup 2024: Jesin TK scores first senior goal for East Bengal, shows solidarity for Wayanad

East Bengal continued its winning streak at the Durand Cup 2024 after it beat Downtown Heroes 3-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday in Kolkata.

Amongst the goalscorers was Jesin TK. The 24-year-old forward was brought into the game by head coach Carles Cuadrat in the 82nd minute to replace Madih Talal, who had opened the scoring for the Red and Gold Brigade.

During the third minute of second half stoppage time, Jesin capitalised on a poor giveaway from the Downtown backline. He then dropped his shoulder a few times, created a bit of space, and slotted the ball into the top left corner to ensure all three points for the home side.

East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes Highlights, Durand Cup 2024

After scoring what was his first senior team goal for East Bengal, the forward from Malappuram in Kerala brought a shirt with a solidarity message for Wayanad on it.

Wayanad, a district in northern Kerala, is currently reeling from floods that have battered the area. At least 400 people have lost their lives in the landslides, with rescue operations still underway.

““Stay strong Wayanad. We are with you. This is for you,” the shirt read.

It was in 2022 that Jesin joined the Indian Super League outfit. The fleet-footed striker was one of the finds of former coach of the Kerala state men’s team, who is the present assistant coach at East Bengal.

The spotlight was shone at Jesin after the end of the 2021-22 Santosh Trophy where he emerged as the topscorer of the tournament with nine goals. A standout performance of his was during Kerala’s 7-3 semifinal win against Karnataka, when he scored a 10-minute hattrick.