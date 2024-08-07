MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Olympic gold medallist believes Vinesh Phogat should be awarded silver medal, proposes immediate rule changes to UWW

Burroughs took to X to say wrestlers should be allowed to have a 1kg relaxation during second day’s weigh-in and it should be pushed to 10:30am from the stipulated 8:30am to allow athletes more time to prepare for the weight cut.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 20:34 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vinesh Phogat reacts during a Paris 2024 wrestling bout at Champs-de-Mars Arena.
Vinesh Phogat reacts during a Paris 2024 wrestling bout at Champs-de-Mars Arena. | Photo Credit: Luke Hales/Getty Images
infoIcon

Vinesh Phogat reacts during a Paris 2024 wrestling bout at Champs-de-Mars Arena. | Photo Credit: Luke Hales/Getty Images

Olympic gold medallist Jordan Burroughs suggested on Wednesday that the United World Wrestling (UWW) must amend its rules to award the silver medal to Vinesh Phogat after the Indian wrestler failed to meet the cut during the pre-match weigh-in.

Vinesh was disqualified and will be ranked last in Paris 2024 after she exceeded the weight limit by a little over 100 grams. She was set to face USA’s Sarah Hilderbrandt in the final. The organisers later announced that Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to the Indian in semifinals, will take her place in the gold medal bout.

Burroughs took to X to say wrestlers should be allowed to have a 1kg relaxation during second day’s weigh-in and it should be pushed to 10:30am from the stipulated 8:30am to allow athletes more time to prepare for the weight cut.

He adds that if someone’s opponent fails to meet the weight standard in the final, it should be considered a ‘forfeit’ and the disallowed wrestler shoud automatically get the silver medal instead of finishing last on the leaderboard in their respective category.

“After a semifinal victory, both finalists’ medals are secured even if weight is missed on Day 2. Gold can only be won by a wrestler who makes weight on the second day,” Burroughs mentions in his post.

Related Topics

Vinesh Phoghat /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Wrestling

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EBFC 2-1 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE: Second half underway; Crespo’s goal keeps East Bengal ahead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Akhil Kumar recalls similar episode in 2012, backs wrestler ‘to come back stronger’
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Former Olympic gold medallist believes Vinesh Phogat should be awarded silver medal, proposes immediate rule changes to UWW
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified ; Mirabai Chanu, Avinash Sable in action later
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL highlights, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka beats India by 110 runs to win series 2-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Former Olympic gold medallist believes Vinesh Phogat should be awarded silver medal, proposes immediate rule changes to UWW
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Akhil Kumar recalls similar episode in 2012, backs wrestler ‘to come back stronger’
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Netherlands beats Argentina to reach sixth straight women’s hockey final
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India aims to move past semifinals blues and clinch bronze with win against Spain
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Serbia announces plans to build Djokovic museum
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EBFC 2-1 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE: Second half underway; Crespo’s goal keeps East Bengal ahead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Akhil Kumar recalls similar episode in 2012, backs wrestler ‘to come back stronger’
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Former Olympic gold medallist believes Vinesh Phogat should be awarded silver medal, proposes immediate rule changes to UWW
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified ; Mirabai Chanu, Avinash Sable in action later
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL highlights, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka beats India by 110 runs to win series 2-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment