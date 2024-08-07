Emami East Bengal FC consolidated its position on top of the standings as it beat a 10-man Downtown Heroes FC 3-1 in a Group A league match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Wednesday.

Madih Talal opened the scoring process for East Bengal from a free-kick in the 29th minute before Downtown Heroes levelled the issue with a fine goal from Aafreen Basharat in the 30th minute.

Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo converted from the spot to help East Bengal regain the lead in the 36th minute before substitute Jesin T.K. completed the tally with a goal in the second half injury-time.

Downtown was reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when its defender Zahid Yousif was marched off with his second booking of the match. East Bengal tallied six points from two wins to continue on top of the current group league position.

Indian Army picked up its second win on the trot by convincingly outplaying another Services side Assam Rifles 3-0 in a Group D encounter played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Alan Thapa found an early goal to have the armymen leading by a goal at the break before Pradeep Singh converted a penalty in the second half to double the lead. Sunil B. rounded off the scoring process in the penultimate minute of the regulation time.

The win saw Indian Army tying with host Jamshedpur FC on six points but took the second spot in the group standings owing to an inferior goal average.