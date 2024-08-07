MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: India aims to move past semifinals blues and clinch bronze with win against Spain

The return of Amit Rohidas, who served a one-match suspension after being red-carded against Great Britain, will boost India’s penalty corner defence and attack apart from strengthening the backline.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 19:43 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Paris, Aug 07 (ANI): India's captain Harmanpreet Singh and team celebrate an equalizer against Germany in their men’s hockey semifinal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Hockey India-X)
Paris, Aug 07 (ANI): India's captain Harmanpreet Singh and team celebrate an equalizer against Germany in their men’s hockey semifinal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Hockey India-X) | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Paris, Aug 07 (ANI): India's captain Harmanpreet Singh and team celebrate an equalizer against Germany in their men's hockey semifinal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Hockey India-X) | Photo Credit: ANI

The sting of the defeat to Germany in the keenly-fought semifinal must be hurting India. The new high it aimed for may have slipped away from its grip, but all is not lost for the Harmanpreet Singh-led team which meets a strong Spain in the bronze medal match of the men’s hockey event of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Thursday.

India consistently lifted its game and performed better against tougher opponents, including Olympic champion Belgium and Australia in pool matches and Great Britain and World champion Germany in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

The defeat to Germany was a setback to a long-standing dream, but India’s failure lies in not converting the opportunities that came its way. Given how lethal Harmanpreet is from penalty corners, opponents would constantly look to check him during the same. Thus, India would be wise in enhancing its accuracy to score more field goals.

Harmanpreet Singh of Team India looks on during the men’s semifinal match between Germany and India on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 06, 2024, in Paris, France.
Harmanpreet Singh of Team India looks on during the men’s semifinal match between Germany and India on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 06, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Harmanpreet Singh of Team India looks on during the men's semifinal match between Germany and India on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 06, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The forward line comprising Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Upadhyay would do well to keep calm and take their chances in front of goal.

The return of Amit Rohidas, who served a one-match suspension after being red-carded against Great Britain, will boost India’s penalty corner defence and attack apart from strengthening the backline.

Spain, which gave a good fight to the Netherlands in a pool match and stunned a formidable Belgium in the quarterfinals, will be a tough nut to crack.

Looking to end its 16-year-old medal drought in the Olympics, Spain will depend on its leading goal-scorers Jose Basterra and Marc Reyne for the upper hand against India.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics - Speed sport climber Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after breaking world record twice

India had prevailed over Spain in their last two engagements in the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in February last. It would bank on those experiences to devise plans for another win to ensure a much-needed medal when India is struggling to match its last Olympics tally.

Following its historic bronze in Tokyo, India’s second consecutive podium finish after 52 years would be a fitting farewell to seasoned goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, who is performing at his peak and is all set for his last dance.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
