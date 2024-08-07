MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Speed sport climber Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after breaking world record twice

Miroslaw won the final in 6.10, beating the 6.18 time of silver medalist Deng Lijuan of China. Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland won the bronze.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 18:49 IST , Paris, France - 2 MINS READ

AP
Gold medallist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland celebrates on the podium after winnin the women’s speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Gold medallist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland celebrates on the podium after winnin the women’s speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Gold medallist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland celebrates on the podium after winnin the women’s speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Two world records, one Olympic gold medal. Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland capped her dominant performance at the Paris Games by winning the gold in women’s speed climbing on Wednesday.

It was her first Olympic medal after just missing out on the podium with a fourth-place finish in Tokyo three years ago.

The gold came two days after she twice broke the women’s world record, which now stands at 6.06 seconds.

Follow the Olympics live here: Paris 2024 Olympic Games real-time updates

“It means a lot,” Miroslaw said. “It’s the first time for speed climbing and also for me here. I have my flag and I was standing on the podium, hearing my national anthem. It was just amazing.”

She won the final in 6.10, beating the 6.18 time of silver medalist Deng Lijuan of China. Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland won the bronze.

“It was a close final,” said Miroslaw, the 2023 bronze medalist at the world championships. “I just focused on myself and my run. I didn’t look on the right side, on the times, just focused on myself.”

American Emma Hunt, the silver medalist at worlds last year, failed to contend for a medal after slipping in her quarterfinal run.

“Just overthinking and not in the moment. And that’s what I’ll take from this,” Hunt said. “And I’ll try to be more present in the future.”

Hunt’s teammate Sam Watson is a favorite in the men’s speed event on Thursday. He is the world record holder in the event.

ALSO READ: Have appealed to UWW to reverse decision on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification, says WFI chief Sanjay Singh

Miroslaw broke the women’s world record for the first time at the Tokyo Games, then did it nine other times since then.

Sport climbing debuted in Tokyo with a combined event that included speed, boulder and lead. In Paris, there was a medal for speed and another for boulder and lead combined.

“It doesn’t mean that it was easier,” the 30-year-old Miroslaw said. “But after Tokyo I just focused on the Paris Olympics and on doing my job as good as I can.”

Related Topics

Poland /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024: Match updates, EBFC v DHFC to kick off at 7pm IST; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: India 45/1 (6); Asitha removes Gill cheaply; Kohli joins Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Speed sport climber Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after breaking world record twice
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Egypt and Morocco clash in African showdown for men’s bronze medal
    Reuters
  5. Former India captain Subrata Paul joins Woxsen University as Executive Fellow
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Speed sport climber Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after breaking world record twice
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Egypt and Morocco clash in African showdown for men’s bronze medal
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Australia earns revenge and spot in last four with Serbia win
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: India medallists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale return home to warm welcome
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Vinesh Phogat disqualifed: Why was Vinesh competing in 50 kg category at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024: Match updates, EBFC v DHFC to kick off at 7pm IST; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: India 45/1 (6); Asitha removes Gill cheaply; Kohli joins Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Speed sport climber Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after breaking world record twice
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Egypt and Morocco clash in African showdown for men’s bronze medal
    Reuters
  5. Former India captain Subrata Paul joins Woxsen University as Executive Fellow
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment