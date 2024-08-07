MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Netherlands beats Argentina to reach sixth straight women’s hockey final

The Dutch have reached every final since missing out at the 2000 Sydney Games and has a chance to make history for the country if both women’s and men’s teams win gold for the hockey powerhouse.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 20:03 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Netherlands’ players celebrate after winning the women’s semifinal field hockey match against Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Colombes, France.
Netherlands’ players celebrate after winning the women’s semifinal field hockey match against Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Colombes, France. | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed
infoIcon

Netherlands’ players celebrate after winning the women’s semifinal field hockey match against Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Colombes, France. | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed

Reigning Olympic champion the Netherlands defeated Argentina 3-0 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday as midfielder Luna Fokke came off the bench to grab a goal and an assist in the second quarter.

The Dutch have reached every final since missing out at the 2000 Sydney Games, when they finished with a second consecutive bronze, and have a chance to make history for the country if both women’s and men’s teams win gold for the hockey powerhouse.

Belgium and China meet in the second semis later on Wednesday to determine who faces the world’s top-ranked side, who will be playing in their sixth consecutive final, after both lost to the Dutch in the pool stage having conceded three goals.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - India aims to move past semifinals blues and clinch bronze with win against Spain

Argentina, which was beaten by the Netherlands in the final in Tokyo, now has a chance to win its third bronze.

Netherlands opened the scoring in the 21st minute when midfielder Fokke slipped behind the defence on a deep pass and dribbled into the circle to beat keeper Cristina Consentino stick-side, lofting the ball into the right corner of the net.

The Dutch scored a second five minutes later when Laura Nunnink redirected a hard cross from Fokke past Consentino’s outstretched leg.

The tournament’s leading scorer, midfielder Yibbi Jansen, piled on the pressure in the 35th minute with a penalty corner score, her eighth in Paris.

Belgium’s Ambre Ballenghien is the second-highest scorer with six, all from the field. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Netherlands /

Hockey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EBFC 2-1 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE: Crespo’s goal keeps East Bengal ahead at halftime against Downtown Heroes
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: India 128/8 (22); Sundar, Kuldeep at crease vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Netherlands beats Argentina to reach sixth straight women’s hockey final
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Australia says member of men’s hockey team arrested
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 7: Raina reaches second round in ITF tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Netherlands beats Argentina to reach sixth straight women’s hockey final
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: India aims to move past semifinals blues and clinch bronze with win against Spain
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Serbia announces plans to build Djokovic museum
    AFP
  4. Avinash Sable in men’s 3000m steeplechase at Paris 2024: Previous Olympic medal timings, season best of top contenders
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Speed sport climber Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after breaking world record twice
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EBFC 2-1 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE: Crespo’s goal keeps East Bengal ahead at halftime against Downtown Heroes
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: India 128/8 (22); Sundar, Kuldeep at crease vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Netherlands beats Argentina to reach sixth straight women’s hockey final
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Australia says member of men’s hockey team arrested
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 7: Raina reaches second round in ITF tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment