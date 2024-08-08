MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MBSG v IAFFT LIVE stream info, Durand Cup 2024: Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Indian Air Force match?

Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE telecast and streaming information about Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s clash against Indian Air Force FT in the 2024 Durand Cup.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 12:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Suhail Ahmad Bhat after scoring against DHFC in the 2024 Durand Cup
Suhail Ahmad Bhat after scoring against DHFC in the 2024 Durand Cup | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Suhail Ahmad Bhat after scoring against DHFC in the 2024 Durand Cup | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Indian Air Force Football Team on Thursday in a Durand Cup 2024 group stage fixture in Kolkata.

While Mohun Bagan currently sits in second place with three points after narrowly beating Downtown Heroes 1-0, the Indian Air Force side is languishing in last place with zero points. The IAFFT is virtually out of contention for the knockout stage since it has already played two out of three group stage matches.

When will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT in Durand Cup 2024 kick off?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT Durand Cup 2024 match will kick off at 4 pm IST on Thursday in Kolkata.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT?

The LIVE telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT Durand Cup 2024 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT?

The LIVE stream of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT Durand Cup 2024 match will be available on the SonyLIV platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE action from Sportstar’s coverage.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Durand Cup 2024 /

Durand Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MBSG v IAFFT LIVE stream info, Durand Cup 2024: Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Indian Air Force match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat Retirement LIVE Reactions: Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh react as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 heartbreak
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Portugal’s Pichardo sails through triple jump qualifiers
    Reuters
  4. Inter Miami to face Toronto in Leagues Cup with Messi still out
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Bajarang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Shashi Tharoor react to Vinesh Phogat retirement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. MBSG v IAFFT LIVE stream info, Durand Cup 2024: Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Indian Air Force match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Jesin TK scores first senior goal for East Bengal, shows solidarity for Wayanad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal eases past Downtown Heroes; Indian Army outplays Assam Rifles
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Former India captain Subrata Paul joins Woxsen University as Executive Fellow
    Team Sportstar
  5. Narayanpur, once a part of Naxalite-hotbed Bastar, looks to spark revolution through Indian football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MBSG v IAFFT LIVE stream info, Durand Cup 2024: Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Indian Air Force match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat Retirement LIVE Reactions: Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh react as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 heartbreak
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Portugal’s Pichardo sails through triple jump qualifiers
    Reuters
  4. Inter Miami to face Toronto in Leagues Cup with Messi still out
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Bajarang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Shashi Tharoor react to Vinesh Phogat retirement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment