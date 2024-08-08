MBSG v IAFFT LIVE stream info, Durand Cup 2024: Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Indian Air Force match?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Indian Air Force Football Team on Thursday in a Durand Cup 2024 group stage fixture in Kolkata.

While Mohun Bagan currently sits in second place with three points after narrowly beating Downtown Heroes 1-0, the Indian Air Force side is languishing in last place with zero points. The IAFFT is virtually out of contention for the knockout stage since it has already played two out of three group stage matches.

When will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT in Durand Cup 2024 kick off?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT Durand Cup 2024 match will kick off at 4 pm IST on Thursday in Kolkata.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT?

The LIVE telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT Durand Cup 2024 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT?

The LIVE stream of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Air Force FT Durand Cup 2024 match will be available on the SonyLIV platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE action from Sportstar’s coverage.