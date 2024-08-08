MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Warholm, home favourite Ducos into 400m hurdles final

Brazilian Alison dos Santos, who took bronze in Tokyo and world championship gold a year later, made it through to Friday’s showdown as a fast loser. 

Published : Aug 08, 2024 12:00 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Norway’s Karsten Warholm (left) and Frenchman Clement Ducos (right) compete in the men’s 400-meters hurdles semifinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in Saint-Denis on Wednesday.
Norway’s Karsten Warholm (left) and Frenchman Clement Ducos (right) compete in the men’s 400-meters hurdles semifinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in Saint-Denis on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Norway’s Karsten Warholm (left) and Frenchman Clement Ducos (right) compete in the men’s 400-meters hurdles semifinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in Saint-Denis on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Norway’s defending champion Karsten Warholm cruised into the Olympic 400 metres hurdles final on Wednesday, where he is guaranteed a cauldron of noise after French favourite Clement Ducos also went through.

Warholm, the world record holder and a triple world champion, took control of the first heat and eased down to win in 47.67 seconds, from fast-finishing Ducos (47.85).

“I can’t believe what I’ve just done,” Ducos said. “I have no words to describe it. The crowd was absolutely amazing. “I’m not scared of anything. There are people around me posting really good times, but I have to believe I can get a medal, and I do believe it.”

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands ran a strong last 50 metres to win his heat from Estonia’s Rasmus Magi. Rai Benjamin of the United States, the Tokyo silver medallist who has the fastest time in the world this year, also looked good in winning the final heat in 47.85, ahead of Jamaican Roshawn Clarke.

Brazilian Alison dos Santos, who took bronze in Tokyo and world championship gold a year later, made it through to Friday’s showdown as a fast loser. 

