Paris 2024 Olympics: McLaughlin-Levrone eases into 400m hurdles final

Femke Bol slowed down before she reached the penultimate barrier to finish first in her heat, three days after she delivered gold for the Netherlands in the mixed relay.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 11:07 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, of the United States, competes in the women’s 400-meters hurdles semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, of the United States, competes in the women’s 400-meters hurdles semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Photo Credit: ap
infoIcon

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, of the United States, competes in the women’s 400-meters hurdles semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Photo Credit: ap

American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone removed any remaining doubt that she is the overwhelming Olympic 400 metres hurdles favourite as she jogged through the finish to win her semifinal in 52.13 seconds on Tuesday.

The Tokyo champion has made a habit of lowering the world record - most recently at the US trials in 50.65 - and fans will hope to see her set a new all-time mark for a sixth time in Thursday’s final.

McLaughlin-Levrone assumed the lead immediately, the only flaw in her race a small stutter before the fourth hurdle, with home hope Louise Maraval (53.83) earning wild applause from the Parisian crowd as she crossed the line second.

Femke Bol (52.57), the only other woman to break the 51-second barrier, slowed down before she reached the penultimate barrier to finish first in her heat, three days after she delivered gold for the Netherlands in the mixed relay.

American Anna Cockrell (52.90) overtook Jamaican Shiann Salmon (53.13) down the final straight to finish second.

Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton won her heat in 53.00, with American Jasmine Jones (53.83) second.

The first two in each of the three heats, plus the two fastest losers, advanced to the final.

