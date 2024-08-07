American Gabby Thomas finally claimed the global title she has promised for so long when she delivered a dominant performance to take Olympic 200 metres gold on Tuesday, denying silver medallist Julien Alfred a sprint double.
Thomas, 27, took bronze in Tokyo and silver in last year’s world championships, but she was in control throughout the final, coming home in 21.83 seconds.
Alfred, who claimed Saint Lucia’s first Olympic medal when she won the 100m on Saturday, was a clear second in 22.08, with Brittany Brown taking bronze for the U.S. in 20.20.
There was more frustration for British duo Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita who finished fourth and fifth.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Gabby Thomas speeds to victory in women’s 200m final
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Mijain Lopez wins fifth consecutive gold in men’s Greco-Roman wrestling
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Tentoglou defends gold medal in men’s long jump
- Paris 2024: Vinesh Phogat to fight for gold medal after pulling off biggest upset by an Indian at the Olympics
- Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh urges India to fight for medal after semifinal loss to Germany
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE