Paris 2024 Olympics: Gabby Thomas speeds to victory in women’s 200m final

Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred added a silver medal to her gold from the 100m with a time of 22.08, ahead of USA’s Brittany Brown who won bronze with 22.20.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 01:19 IST - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, leads the field to win her women’s 200-meters semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, leads the field to win her women’s 200-meters semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PETR DAVID JOSEK/ AP
infoIcon

Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, leads the field to win her women’s 200-meters semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PETR DAVID JOSEK/ AP

American Gabby Thomas finally claimed the global title she has promised for so long when she delivered a dominant performance to take Olympic 200 metres gold on Tuesday, denying silver medallist Julien Alfred a sprint double.

Thomas, 27, took bronze in Tokyo and silver in last year’s world championships, but she was in control throughout the final, coming home in 21.83 seconds.

Alfred, who claimed Saint Lucia’s first Olympic medal when she won the 100m on Saturday, was a clear second in 22.08, with Brittany Brown taking bronze for the U.S. in 20.20.

There was more frustration for British duo Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita who finished fourth and fifth.

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Gabby Thomas

