MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: American Hocker wins 1,500 metres gold, Ingebrigtsen finishes fourth

Hocker’s winning time of three minutes 27.65 was an Olympic record and a massive personal best by more than three seconds.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 00:42 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Cole Hocker finishes to win gold ahead of Josh Kerr of Britain and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway.
Cole Hocker finishes to win gold ahead of Josh Kerr of Britain and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cole Hocker finishes to win gold ahead of Josh Kerr of Britain and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

American Cole Hocker delivered one of the all-time Olympic shocks when he won the 1,500 metres gold with a stunning finish to blast past world champion Josh Kerr as defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen faded to fourth on Tuesday.

The race had been billed as a showdown between Ingebrigtsen and Kerr and the Norwegian set a hot pace as he led coming into the last 200.

Briton Kerr, just as he did in last year’s world championships, surged past him and looked set for victory, only for Hocker to find a way through on the inside.

His winning time of three minutes 27.65 was an Olympic record and a massive personal best by more than three seconds.

Kerr posted a national record 3:27.79 and Yared Nuguse took bronze for the U.S. in another huge PB of 3:27.80.

Ingebrigtsen finished fourth in a time faster than his Olympic record set in Tokyo, but the double world champion over 5,000m has another shot at a medal as he goes in the heats over that distance on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Jakob Ingebrigtsen /

Josh Kerr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh urges India to fight for medal after semifinal loss to Germany
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Hocker wins 1,500 metres gold, Ingebrigtsen finishes fourth
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat enters wrestling gold medal match; India falls to Germany in hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: India loses to Germany in hockey semifinal; to face Spain for Bronze
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 6; Vinesh Phogat reaches wrestling final; Neeraj Chopra tops javelin qualification round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 6; Vinesh Phogat reaches wrestling final; Neeraj Chopra tops javelin qualification round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Mijain Lopez wins fifth consecutive gold in men’s Greco-Roman wrestling
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Hocker wins 1,500 metres gold, Ingebrigtsen finishes fourth
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 12: Indians in action — August 7 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: India to play Spain for bronze medal in hockey
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh urges India to fight for medal after semifinal loss to Germany
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Hocker wins 1,500 metres gold, Ingebrigtsen finishes fourth
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat enters wrestling gold medal match; India falls to Germany in hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: India loses to Germany in hockey semifinal; to face Spain for Bronze
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 6; Vinesh Phogat reaches wrestling final; Neeraj Chopra tops javelin qualification round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment