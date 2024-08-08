MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Naser, Paulino set up women’s 400m showdown

Paulino zipped past Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce to take the lead by the halfway point and jogged through the final metres to win her heat in 49.21, with American Alexis Holmes (50.00) second.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 12:10 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino during the Women’s 400m semifinal at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Wednesday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino during the Women’s 400m semifinal at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino during the Women’s 400m semifinal at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser ran the fastest time to reach the Olympic women’s 400 metres final on Wednesday, as the Dominican Republic’s world champion Marileidy Paulino cruised through.

The 2019 world champion, Naser missed the 2022 worlds and Tokyo Games after she was hit with a two-year ban in 2021 for an anti-doping violation and an injury sidelined her for Budapest.

She had a slim lead coming out of the first turn in her semifinal and extended the gap down the final straight to finish in 49.08, her best performance of the season, with Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke (49.95) second.

Paulino zipped past Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce to take the lead by the halfway point and jogged through the final metres to win her heat in 49.21, with American Alexis Holmes (50.00) second.

One of the hot favourites, Pryce had two of the three fastest times this year but lost steam with about 100 metres to go and finished a surprise fourth in 50.77 to miss out on Friday’s final.

Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek was running stride for stride down the final metres with Briton Amber Anning and sneaked ahead at the last moment to finish in two hundredths of a second clear in 49.45 in the last semifinal.

The event is missing twice champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, as the Bahamian’s title defence ended in the repechage round after an injury-plagued start to the season.

Related Topics

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Marileidy Paulino /

Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Bajarang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Shashi Tharoor react to Vinesh Phogat retirement
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Naser, Paulino set up women’s 400m showdown
    Reuters
  3. Vinesh Phogat Retirement LIVE Reactions: Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh react as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 heartbreak
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wu Yanni struggled in hurdles heats after having period, says coach
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Warholm, home favourite Ducos into 400m hurdles final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Naser, Paulino set up women’s 400m showdown
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wu Yanni struggled in hurdles heats after having period, says coach
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Warholm, home favourite Ducos into 400m hurdles final
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: US, Japan figure skaters receive Beijing Winter Games medals in long-awaited ceremony
    Reuters
  5. All you need to know about CAS ad-hoc committee at Paris Olympics set to give verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Bajarang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Shashi Tharoor react to Vinesh Phogat retirement
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Naser, Paulino set up women’s 400m showdown
    Reuters
  3. Vinesh Phogat Retirement LIVE Reactions: Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh react as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 heartbreak
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wu Yanni struggled in hurdles heats after having period, says coach
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Warholm, home favourite Ducos into 400m hurdles final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment