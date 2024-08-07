Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Holloway qualifies for 110m final

August 07, 2024 21:31

Avinash Sable in men’s 3000m steeplechase at Paris 2024: Previous Olympic medal timings

Avinash Sable’s Personal Best (8:09.91) -- which is also the Indian National Record -- would have placed him on the steeplechase podium of the last three Olympics. In fact, the Indian would have won the gold in London 2012 with his best timing.