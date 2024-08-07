- August 07, 2024 22:38Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Final 1
Easy win for USA’s Grant Holloway 12.98. Spain’s Enrique Llopis finishes second and secures the second direct qualification for the final.
- August 07, 2024 22:12Women’s Pole Vault Final!
4.40m is the starting mark. Only New Zealand’s Eliza McCartney is the only one to skip the height. The other 18 clears the mark and move onto the next height.
- August 07, 2024 21:54Triple Jump Groups!
Praveen Chithravel is in Group A, while Abdulla Aboobacker is in Group B.
- August 07, 2024 21:31Avinash Sable in men’s 3000m steeplechase at Paris 2024: Previous Olympic medal timings
Avinash Sable’s Personal Best (8:09.91) -- which is also the Indian National Record -- would have placed him on the steeplechase podium of the last three Olympics. In fact, the Indian would have won the gold in London 2012 with his best timing.
- August 07, 2024 21:27Defending Olympic Champion - Katie Moon
- August 07, 2024 21:25Women’s Pole Vault final entry list!
- August 07, 2024 21:23First up!
First up will be the women’s pole vault final, which will start at 9:45 PM IST.
- August 07, 2024 21:12Indians in action
22:45 - Athletics - Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - Abdulla Narangolintevida, Praveen Chithravel
01:13 (August 8) - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable
- August 07, 2024 21:09Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the second half of the Paris Olympics Athletics events on August 7.
Latest on Sportstar
- Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Holloway qualifies for 110m final
- Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal
- Who will be the key opponents of Mirabai Chanu in women’s 49kg weightlifting?
- Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal eases past Downtown Heroes; Indian Army outplays Assam Rifles
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Chithravel, Aboobacker in Triple jump action; Mirabai Chanu contests in 49kg weightlifting
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE