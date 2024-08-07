MagazineBuy Print

Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Holloway qualifies for 110m final

Athletics LIVE, Paris Olympics 2024: Catch the live score, updates and commentary from all the athletics events on Day 12, Wednesday, August 7 at Paris 2024.

Updated : Aug 07, 2024 22:39 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the athletics events on Day 12, Wednesday, August 7 at Paris 2024.

  • August 07, 2024 22:38
    Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Final 1

    Easy win for USA’s Grant Holloway 12.98. Spain’s Enrique Llopis finishes second and secures the second direct qualification for the final. 

  • August 07, 2024 22:21
    Mirabai Chanu in action soon!

    Weightlifting 49kg, Paris 2024 LIVE Score Updates: Mirabai Chanu in action at 11PM IST today

    Paris 2024 live updates: Here’s the score, highlights and coverage of the Olympics’ women’s weightlifting 49kg event of August 7.

  • August 07, 2024 22:12
    Women’s Pole Vault Final!

    4.40m is the starting mark. Only New Zealand’s Eliza McCartney is the only one to skip the height. The other 18 clears the mark and move onto the next height. 

  • August 07, 2024 21:54
    Triple Jump Groups!

    Praveen Chithravel is in Group A, while Abdulla Aboobacker is in Group B. 

  • August 07, 2024 21:42
    Also Read!

    Paris Olympics: When a wretched 100 grams, not a competitor, beat Vinesh Phogat and crushed the dreams of a lifetime

    Vinesh Phogat's devastating Olympic disqualification due to a 100-gram weight discrepancy shattered her historic wrestling journey.

  • August 07, 2024 21:31
    Can Sable win a medal?

    Can Avinash Sable win a men’s 3000m steeplechase medal in Paris 2024 Olympics?

    What should Avinash Sable do to win men’s 3000m steeplechase in Paris 2024 Olympics: Personal, season bests of top contenders and previous Olympic medal timings explained.

  • August 07, 2024 21:31
    Avinash Sable in men’s 3000m steeplechase at Paris 2024: Previous Olympic medal timings

    Avinash Sable’s Personal Best (8:09.91) -- which is also the Indian National Record -- would have placed him on the steeplechase podium of the last three Olympics. In fact, the Indian would have won the gold in London 2012 with his best timing.

  • August 07, 2024 21:27
    Defending Olympic Champion - Katie Moon

    Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Pole Vault Qualification - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 05, 2024. Katie Moon of United States reacts. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

  • August 07, 2024 21:25
    Women’s Pole Vault final entry list!

    Screenshot (60).png

  • August 07, 2024 21:23
    First up!

    First up will be the women’s pole vault final, which will start at 9:45 PM IST. 

  • August 07, 2024 21:12
    Indians in action

    22:45 - Athletics - Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - Abdulla Narangolintevida, Praveen Chithravel

    01:13 (August 8) - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable

  • August 07, 2024 21:09
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the second half of the Paris Olympics Athletics events on August 7. 

