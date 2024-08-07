MagazineBuy Print

Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from 50kg gold medal bout; Antim Panghal takes on Zeynep Yetgil at 3:15 PM

Wrestling, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Catch all the live scores updates from the Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling event happening on Wednesday, August 7.

Updated : Aug 07, 2024 14:45 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Antim Panghal’s 53kg freestyle Wrestling bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, August 7.

  • August 07, 2024 14:45
    Antim Panghal will be in action soon

    Antim Panghal will be in action at 3:15 for her pre-quarterfinal bout. 

  • August 07, 2024 14:36
    Yusneylis Guzman Lopez will play the gold medal match instead of Vinesh

    Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh Phogat in the 50kg women’s freestyle wrestling semifinals, has been named as the Indian’s replacement for the gold medal bout after Vinesh was disqualified for failing to make the weight cut. 

  • August 07, 2024 14:28
    VInesh hospitalised due to dehydration

    Vinesh Phogat hospitalised due to dehydration after being disqualified from 50kg final for being overweight

    Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympic 50kg final and will lose her silver medal after exceeding the weight limit by a little over 100 grams during Wednesday’s weigh-in.

  • August 07, 2024 13:22
    No silver, no gold for Vinesh

    GUXQJOAa8AQsGtA.jpeg

  • August 07, 2024 13:19
    Not the morning Indians would have expected
  • August 07, 2024 13:18
    Big News | Vinesh Phogat disqualified

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified from wrestling final for being 150 grams overweight on morning of competition

    This also means Phogat has been stripped of her medal.

  • August 07, 2024 13:17
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Antim Panghal’s 53kg freestyle Wrestling match at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, August 7. 

    India’s Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from her freestyle 50kg category gold medal match for being overweight. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

