Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from 50kg gold medal bout; Antim Panghal takes on Zeynep Yetgil at 3:15 PM

- August 07, 2024 14:45Antim Panghal will be in action soon
Antim Panghal will be in action at 3:15 for her pre-quarterfinal bout.
- August 07, 2024 14:36Yusneylis Guzman Lopez will play the gold medal match instead of Vinesh
Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh Phogat in the 50kg women’s freestyle wrestling semifinals, has been named as the Indian’s replacement for the gold medal bout after Vinesh was disqualified for failing to make the weight cut.
- August 07, 2024 14:28VInesh hospitalised due to dehydration
- August 07, 2024 13:22No silver, no gold for Vinesh
- August 07, 2024 13:19Not the morning Indians would have expected
- August 07, 2024 13:17Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Antim Panghal’s 53kg freestyle Wrestling match at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, August 7.
India’s Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from her freestyle 50kg category gold medal match for being overweight.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
