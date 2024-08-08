MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wu Yanni struggled in hurdles heats after having period, says coach

Wu, Asia’s second-fastest hurdler this year, finished in 12.97 seconds and will have to fight for a spot in the semis in the repechage round on Thursday.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 12:05 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wu Yanni after women’s 100m hurdles round 1 heat 1 at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Wednesday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wu Yanni after women’s 100m hurdles round 1 heat 1 at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: China's Wu Yanni after women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat 1 at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

China’s 100 metres hurdles runner Wu Yanni failed to reach the semifinals in Wednesday’s heats with her coach saying the performance was affected by her period.

Wu, Asia’s second-fastest hurdler this year, finished in 12.97 seconds and will have to fight for a spot in the semis in the repechage round on Thursday.

Wu’s performance was trending on Chinese social media after her coach explained that she had some physical challenges.

“She was a bit uptight today. She also had her period yesterday which affected her,” Yang Hui told Chinese media.

“She should be able to make the semifinals. (Other athletes) are not that strong.”

The 27-year-old Wu achieved her personal best of 12.74 seconds in the national championships in June but was off the pace on Wednesday.

“I deserve a zero,” she said. “In my current form, I’ll just have to run one race after another and see where I get. Asian athletes are still quite behind the top international levels. I’ll just have to learn from them.”

Four athletes in Wu’s repechage heat have faster personal bests.

“This is my first Olympics,” said the 27-year-old. “So I don’t have my hopes high. I’m more happy and thrilled to be here.”

