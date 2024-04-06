MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2023-24 LIVE SCORE: PFC 0-0 MBSG, Indian Super League updates

PFC vs MBSG: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League match between Punjab FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Updated : Apr 06, 2024 17:11 IST

Team Sportstar
players of Punjab FC warm up before the match during Match No.117 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Punjab FC held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 09th February 2024. Adimazes Pvt Ltd
players of Punjab FC warm up before the match during Match No.117 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Punjab FC held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 09th February 2024. Adimazes Pvt Ltd | Photo Credit: Adimazes
lightbox-info

players of Punjab FC warm up before the match during Match No.117 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Punjab FC held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 09th February 2024. Adimazes Pvt Ltd | Photo Credit: Adimazes

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC, being played at the Jawaharlal Neru Stadium in New Delhi.

  • April 06, 2024 17:08
    7’

    Petratos gets the ball outside the box but his shot fails to create any trouble for the host side as the ball rolls past the woodwork.

  • April 06, 2024 17:07
    6’

    Mohun Bagan is looking to build from the back while Jordan and Majcen stay on the hunt for opportunities to attack on the counter.

  • April 06, 2024 17:05
    4’

    Former Mohun Bagan’s coach Shankarlal Chakraborty looks to direct Punjab, his current employer, from the sidelines. He is the man in charge in the absence of Vetgetis.

  • April 06, 2024 17:03
    2’

    Mohun Bagan starts the game with a high-press and its first shot arrives in the second minute when Petratos passes the ball to Tangri but the latter’s shot is nowhere close to the goal as the Indian international raises his hand to apologise.

  • April 06, 2024 17:01
    Kick Off!

    The match begins at the National capital as Punjab FC looks to continue its pursuit of a top-six finish, earning promotion just last season.

  • April 06, 2024 16:55
    Why is Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG being played behind closed doors?

    ISL 2023-24: Why is Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG beomg played without fans?

    PFC, after winning the I-League last season, has had a bumpy ride in the ISL so far, but is still in the race for playoffs, remaining a point off sixth-placed Bengaluru FC.

  • April 06, 2024 16:54
    Minutes to kick off!

    The players of both sides queue up in the tunnel as they get ready for kick-off. It’s a battle between a side eyeing the Shield and the other, looking to make it to the playoffs in its debut ISL season.

  • April 06, 2024 16:32
    Mohun Bagan SG Starting XI:
  • April 06, 2024 16:32
    Punjab FC starting XI:

  • April 06, 2024 16:30
    Match preview

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) would look to bounce back from its previous defeat and remain in the hunt for a top-spot finish in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it faces Punjab FC behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

    The Mariners lost their previous match to Chennaiyin FC 2-3 at home, significantly denting its hopes of catching up with table-topper Mumbai City FC. Similarly, Odisha FC defeated Punjab FC 3-1, which has complicated matters for both these teams.

    Still, with 39 points from 19 games, Mohun Bagan has a realistic chance of surpassing Mumbai City FC for the League Winners Shield title. Mohun Bagan is a force to reckon with on the road, having garnered 22 points in its away matches so far, which will keep Punjab FC on its toes in this encounter.

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24 /

Punjab FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals looks to maintain perfect record, faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru; streaming info, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2023-24 LIVE SCORE: PFC 0-0 MBSG, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sumit Nagal beats 63rd-ranked Flavio Cobolli in Monte Carlo Masters qualifiers
    PTI
  4. RR vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss today, Rajasthan Royals or Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brian Lara on IPL 2024 schedule: If I were playing, I’d like a break from cricket before T20 World Cup
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2023-24 LIVE SCORE: PFC 0-0 MBSG, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Can I-League record goalscorer Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia be the solution to Igor Stimac’s problems?
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Mohammedan Sporting in ISL? Another Kolkata club to follow East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in top division of Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals looks to maintain perfect record, faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru; streaming info, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2023-24 LIVE SCORE: PFC 0-0 MBSG, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sumit Nagal beats 63rd-ranked Flavio Cobolli in Monte Carlo Masters qualifiers
    PTI
  4. RR vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss today, Rajasthan Royals or Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brian Lara on IPL 2024 schedule: If I were playing, I’d like a break from cricket before T20 World Cup
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment