Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2023-24 LIVE SCORE: PFC 0-0 MBSG, Indian Super League updates

- April 06, 2024 17:087’
Petratos gets the ball outside the box but his shot fails to create any trouble for the host side as the ball rolls past the woodwork.
- April 06, 2024 17:076’
Mohun Bagan is looking to build from the back while Jordan and Majcen stay on the hunt for opportunities to attack on the counter.
- April 06, 2024 17:054’
Former Mohun Bagan’s coach Shankarlal Chakraborty looks to direct Punjab, his current employer, from the sidelines. He is the man in charge in the absence of Vetgetis.
- April 06, 2024 17:032’
Mohun Bagan starts the game with a high-press and its first shot arrives in the second minute when Petratos passes the ball to Tangri but the latter’s shot is nowhere close to the goal as the Indian international raises his hand to apologise.
- April 06, 2024 17:01Kick Off!
The match begins at the National capital as Punjab FC looks to continue its pursuit of a top-six finish, earning promotion just last season.
- April 06, 2024 16:55Why is Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG being played behind closed doors?
- April 06, 2024 16:54Minutes to kick off!
The players of both sides queue up in the tunnel as they get ready for kick-off. It’s a battle between a side eyeing the Shield and the other, looking to make it to the playoffs in its debut ISL season.
- April 06, 2024 16:32Mohun Bagan SG Starting XI:
- April 06, 2024 16:32Punjab FC starting XI:
- April 06, 2024 16:30Match preview
Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) would look to bounce back from its previous defeat and remain in the hunt for a top-spot finish in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it faces Punjab FC behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.
The Mariners lost their previous match to Chennaiyin FC 2-3 at home, significantly denting its hopes of catching up with table-topper Mumbai City FC. Similarly, Odisha FC defeated Punjab FC 3-1, which has complicated matters for both these teams.
Still, with 39 points from 19 games, Mohun Bagan has a realistic chance of surpassing Mumbai City FC for the League Winners Shield title. Mohun Bagan is a force to reckon with on the road, having garnered 22 points in its away matches so far, which will keep Punjab FC on its toes in this encounter.
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals looks to maintain perfect record, faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru; streaming info, squads
- Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2023-24 LIVE SCORE: PFC 0-0 MBSG, Indian Super League updates
- Sumit Nagal beats 63rd-ranked Flavio Cobolli in Monte Carlo Masters qualifiers
- RR vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss today, Rajasthan Royals or Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
- Brian Lara on IPL 2024 schedule: If I were playing, I’d like a break from cricket before T20 World Cup
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE