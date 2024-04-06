Mohammedan Sporting in ISL? Another Kolkata club to follow East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in top division of Indian football

I-League side Mohammedan Sporting is on the verge of securing qualification into the Indian Super League (ISL), the top division of Indian football, as it faces Shillong Lajong at the SSA Polo Ground in Shillong on Saturday.

Mohammedan Sporting, one of the oldest active football clubs in Asia, came close to winning the I-League two years ago and has dominated this edition of the tournament, losing just once in 22 matches.

Playing the 2010-11 champion on April 7, Mohammedan can clinch the title by just avoiding a defeat. And the odds are heavily in favour of the Kolkata-based outfit.

Mohammedan Sporting has lost just one game in the I-League this season, the only club to do so. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Mohammedan’s closest competitor Sreenidi Deccan salvaged a point against relegated NEROCA FC.

Even if Sreenidi wins its next two matches and Mohammedan draws against Shillong, a better head-to-head record – Mohammedan has drawn and beaten Sreenidi in their two meetings – will seal the title for the Kolkata-based outfit.

Behind its success has been the experience of Russian head coach Andrey Chernyshov, who had previously plied his trade at Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Poor scheduling might destroy teams even before playoffs, says Kerala Blasters coach Vukomanovic

He had taken Mohammedan to the second spot in the I-League 2021-22 and also to the finals of Durand Cup 2021. Though he left for Belgrade after that season, he returned this season to turn the tide of the club.

Mohammedan’s offence was boosted by the signing of Honduras international Eddie Hernandez and Argentine Alexis Gomez. While the former scored consistently, the latter set up six goals, the third-best in the league.

It also nurtured Indian youngster David Lalhlansanga, who turned heads with 11 goals and three assists in all competitions this season.

David Lalhlansanga in action for Mohammedan Sporting in the I-League 2023-24. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

In case Mohammedan can pull off a point from its next clash, the next season of the ISL will see three clubs from Kolkata for the first time.

Mohun Bagan (now called Mohun Baga Super Giant) and East Bengal, the two most successful clubs from Kolkata, joined the ISL in 2020 and have had record attendance over the years. In fact, the former has the highest attendance this season, while East Bengal is fourth, according to Transfermarkt.

The addition of Mohammedan will only add more viewership in the league, whose overall viewership across the country has dipped over the years, since its launch 10 years ago.