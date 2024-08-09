Paris 2024 Olympics: Neeraj Chopra records season-best throw of 89.45m in javelin final, in second place behind Arshad Nadeem after three rounds

India’s Neeraj Chopra registered his season-best throw of 89.45m in the second attempt of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the State de France stadium on Thursday.

After starting with a foul throw on the first attempt, Neeraj followed it up with a gigantic throw near the coveted 90m mark which thrust him into the second position behind Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem after the first two throws.

Nadeem broke the Olympic record by registering 92.97m in his second attempt.

Out of 12 javelin throwers, the bottom four will be eliminated after three rounds. The top eight throwers will get three extra attempts to record better throws.

Neeraj recorded a foul throw in this third attempt while Arshad’s third attempt was 88.72m. Neeraj continues to be in the second place after three rounds.

Neeraj finished with a silver while Arshad clinced a gold medal.