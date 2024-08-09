MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Neeraj Chopra records season-best throw of 89.45m in javelin final, in second place behind Arshad Nadeem after three rounds

India’s Neeraj Chopra registered his season-best throw of 89.45m in the second attempt of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the State de France stadium on Thursday.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 00:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris: India’s Neeraj Chopra during the men’s javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Paris: India’s Neeraj Chopra during the men’s javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Paris: India’s Neeraj Chopra during the men’s javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Neeraj Chopra registered his season-best throw of 89.45m in the second attempt of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the State de France stadium on Thursday.

After starting with a foul throw on the first attempt, Neeraj followed it up with a gigantic throw near the coveted 90m mark which thrust him into the second position behind Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem after the first two throws.

Nadeem broke the Olympic record by registering 92.97m in his second attempt.

Out of 12 javelin throwers, the bottom four will be eliminated after three rounds. The top eight throwers will get three extra attempts to record better throws.

Neeraj recorded a foul throw in this third attempt while Arshad’s third attempt was 88.72m. Neeraj continues to be in the second place after three rounds.

Neeraj finished with a silver while Arshad clinced a gold medal.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

neeraj chopra /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Holloway finally adds elusive Games gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Neeraj Chopra records season-best throw of 89.45m in javelin final, in second place behind Arshad Nadeem after three rounds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: US Olympic sprint star Noah Lyles tested positive for COVID-19
    AFP
  4. Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s hearing, verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal on August 9; Harish Salve expected to represent IOA, Vinesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13, India performance tracker LIVE: Neeraj wins silver, India men’s hockey team clinches bronze, Aman Sehrawat to wrestle for bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Holloway finally adds elusive Games gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: How many throws in the men’s javelin final were better than Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo 2020 gold medal mark?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Games: Can Pakistan finish above India in Olympics 2024 medal tally?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Davis-Woodhall wins women’s long jump gold
    Reuters
  5. Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan becomes first to register two 90-metre throws in Olympics javelin final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Holloway finally adds elusive Games gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Neeraj Chopra records season-best throw of 89.45m in javelin final, in second place behind Arshad Nadeem after three rounds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: US Olympic sprint star Noah Lyles tested positive for COVID-19
    AFP
  4. Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s hearing, verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal on August 9; Harish Salve expected to represent IOA, Vinesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13, India performance tracker LIVE: Neeraj wins silver, India men’s hockey team clinches bronze, Aman Sehrawat to wrestle for bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment