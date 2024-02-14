MagazineBuy Print

Dutch football star Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in prison due to his complicity in cocaine smuggling

Amsterdam District Court ruled that the 32-year-old Promes, who plays for Spartak Moscow, was involved in the import and export of hundreds of kilograms (pounds) of cocaine in 2020.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 17:34 IST , AMSTERDAM - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Spartak’s Quincy Promes in the Europa League in 2021
File Photo: Spartak’s Quincy Promes in the Europa League in 2021 | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Spartak’s Quincy Promes in the Europa League in 2021 | Photo Credit: AP

A Dutch court convicted former Netherlands football star Quincy Promes of complicity in cocaine smuggling and sentenced him in his absence Wednesday to six years in prison.

Amsterdam District Court ruled that the 32-year-old Promes, who plays for Spartak Moscow, was involved in the import and export of hundreds of kilograms (pounds) of cocaine in 2020.

Promes, a former player for Ajax and Sevilla, lives in Moscow and did not appear at his trial in the Dutch capital. His lawyers told judges he denied the allegations.

Prosecutors had asked judges to sentence him to nine years.

In a written verdict, the court said that Promes got involved in the drug imports despite being a highly paid football star with legions of fans and followers on social media.

ALSO READ | South Korea’s Son hurt finger in brawl before Asian Cup loss: Korean football body

“This makes it even more objectionable that the suspect tries to increase his wealth (and possibly also prestige in certain circles) through involvement in large international drug transports,” the court said.

Promes scored seven goals in 50 international matches for the Netherlands.

Related Topics

Quincy Promes /

Spartak Moscow /

Ajax /

Netherlands

