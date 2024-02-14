MagazineBuy Print

Al Feyha vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr was unbeaten in the group phase, playing to a 1-1 draw with Istikol on the final matchday, while Al Feyha beat Pakhator 4-1 to qualify as one of the best second-place finishers with nine points.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 08:46 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE - Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr prepares to take a free kick during the Riyadh Season Cup Final match between Al Hilal and Al-Nassr at Kingdom Arena on February 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 
FILE - Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr prepares to take a free kick during the Riyadh Season Cup Final match between Al Hilal and Al-Nassr at Kingdom Arena on February 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE - Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr prepares to take a free kick during the Riyadh Season Cup Final match between Al Hilal and Al-Nassr at Kingdom Arena on February 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Preview

Al Fayha will face off against Al-Nassr in the opening leg of their round of 16 tie in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr was unbeaten in the group phase, playing to a 1-1 draw with Istikol on the final matchday, while Al Feiha beat Pakhator 4-1 to qualify as one of the best second-place finishers with nine points.

Statistics are Al Nassr’s favour as it is unbeaten in its last 10 competitive fixtures versus Al Fayha, with its previous defeat coming in the 2017-18 Saudi Pro League campaign (1-0).

Predicted XI

Al Fayha possible starting lineup: Stojkovic(GK), Al-Khalaf, Al-Baqawi, Haqawi, Al-Shuwaish, Konan; Mandash, Al-Safri, Kaabi, Sakala; Onyekuru

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Al-Najjar(GK); Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Qassem; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Otavio, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo

When and where is the AFC Champions League match between Al Feiha and Al Nassr?
The AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Feyha and Al Nassr will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 14 at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd stadium.
Where can I watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Fayha and Al Nassr?
The AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Feyha and Al Nassr can be live streamed on Jio TV and Fancode.

