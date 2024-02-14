Al Feyha vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?

Preview
Al Fayha will face off against Al-Nassr in the opening leg of their round of 16 tie in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr was unbeaten in the group phase, playing to a 1-1 draw with Istikol on the final matchday, while Al Feiha beat Pakhator 4-1 to qualify as one of the best second-place finishers with nine points.
Statistics are Al Nassr’s favour as it is unbeaten in its last 10 competitive fixtures versus Al Fayha, with its previous defeat coming in the 2017-18 Saudi Pro League campaign (1-0).
Predicted XI
Al Fayha possible starting lineup: Stojkovic(GK), Al-Khalaf, Al-Baqawi, Haqawi, Al-Shuwaish, Konan; Mandash, Al-Safri, Kaabi, Sakala; Onyekuru
Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Al-Najjar(GK); Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Qassem; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Otavio, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo
When and where is the AFC Champions League match between Al Feiha and Al Nassr?
Where can I watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Fayha and Al Nassr?
