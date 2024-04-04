GT vs PBKS Toss LIVE Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans’ Gill and Punjab Kings’ Dhawan to flip coin at 7 PM

Gujarat Titans takes on Punjab Kings in an IPL 2024 fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Here’s what the toss and ground stats look like for this fixture.

The toss will take place at 7PM IST.

GT- Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 1

PBKS - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 4

Results after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 4

Narendra Modi Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 7

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 4

THE SQUADS:

GT:

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Kane Williamson.

PBKS:

Bat 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Bowl 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player Options: Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Roussouw, Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagrajan.