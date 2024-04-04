MagazineBuy Print

GT vs PBKS Toss LIVE Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans’ Gill and Punjab Kings’ Dhawan to flip coin at 7 PM

GT vs PBKS Toss live updates: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Updated : Apr 04, 2024 17:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have faced each other only three times in the history of the Indian Premier League.
Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have faced each other only three times in the history of the Indian Premier League.
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have faced each other only three times in the history of the Indian Premier League. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Gujarat Titans takes on Punjab Kings in an IPL 2024 fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Here’s what the toss and ground stats look like for this fixture.

The toss will take place at 7PM IST.

ALSO READ | GT VS PBKS LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES

GT- Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 1

PBKS - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 4

Results after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 4

Narendra Modi Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 7

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 4

THE SQUADS:

GT:

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Kane Williamson.

PBKS:

Bat 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Bowl 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player Options: Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Roussouw, Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagrajan.

