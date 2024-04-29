MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Overall head-to-head record between MCFC and FCG

As Mumbai City FC hosts FC Goa in the semifinal second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24, look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 07:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Trailing 2-0, Mumbai City FC scored three goals in seven minutes to beat FC Goa in the first leg of the Indian Super League 2023-24 in Goa. 
Trailing 2-0, Mumbai City FC scored three goals in seven minutes to beat FC Goa in the first leg of the Indian Super League 2023-24 in Goa.  | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
Trailing 2-0, Mumbai City FC scored three goals in seven minutes to beat FC Goa in the first leg of the Indian Super League 2023-24 in Goa.  | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Mumbai City FC will host FC Goa in the semifinal second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Mumbai Football Arena on 29 April 2024.

The Islanders will be heading into the second leg with a one-goal advantage after beating Goa 3-2 in the first legat the Fatorda Stadium, thanks to goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Partap Singh.

Trailing 2-0, the Islanders scored three goals in seven minutes - 90, 90+1, 90+6 - becoming the first team in the competition’s history to do so in that timeframe.

ALSO READ | From Krishna to Noguera, which players will be playing against former teams in semifinal?

Take a look at the head-to-head record between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa

HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches played: 25
Mumbai City FC: 11
FC Goa: 7
Draws: 7

Related Topics

Mumbai City FC /

FC Goa /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24

