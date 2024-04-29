Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Overall head-to-head record between MCFC and FCG

Mumbai City FC will host FC Goa in the semifinal second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Mumbai Football Arena on 29 April 2024.

The Islanders will be heading into the second leg with a one-goal advantage after beating Goa 3-2 in the first legat the Fatorda Stadium, thanks to goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Partap Singh.

Trailing 2-0, the Islanders scored three goals in seven minutes - 90, 90+1, 90+6 - becoming the first team in the competition’s history to do so in that timeframe.

Take a look at the head-to-head record between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa