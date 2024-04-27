MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: From Krishna to Noguera, which players will be playing against former teams in semifinal?

While both semifinal second legs promise to be mouth-watering matches, it is interesting to note the number of players locking horns against their former sides in the match.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 14:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC striker Roy Krishna is one of the most important players in the list, having played for ATK Mohun Bagan (now called MBSG) for two years. When the Fijian scored against his former side in the first leg, he had a muted celebration, expressing his respect for the Mariners.
Odisha FC striker Roy Krishna is one of the most important players in the list, having played for ATK Mohun Bagan (now called MBSG) for two years. When the Fijian scored against his former side in the first leg, he had a muted celebration, expressing his respect for the Mariners. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Odisha FC striker Roy Krishna is one of the most important players in the list, having played for ATK Mohun Bagan (now called MBSG) for two years. When the Fijian scored against his former side in the first leg, he had a muted celebration, expressing his respect for the Mariners. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

The second leg of the semifinals in the 10th season Indian Super League (ISL) will be played in Mumbai and Kolkata, with four teams eyeing the summit clash on May 4.

Odisha stunned ISL Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in the first leg – on April 23 – while Mumbai City FC scored three goals in seven minutes to gobsmack FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on April 24.

While both contests promise to be mouth-watering matches, it is interesting to note the number of players locking horns against their former sides in the match.

ALSO READ: Kerala Blasters FC parts ways with head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Roy Krishna will be the obvious name to headline that aspect, having played for ATK Mohun Bagan (now called MBSG) for two years. When the Fijian scored against his former side in the first leg, he had a muted celebration, expressing his respect for the Mariners.

But he was not the only one in the OFC camp to have been in the opposition camp previously. Lenny Rodrigues and Amrinder Singh have been with the Mariners at some point in their careers while the list gets longer when all four semifinalists are considered.

Player Current Club Former club which is currently in the semifinal
Anwar Ali Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC Goa, Mumbai City FC
Manvir Singh Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC Goa
Liston Colaco Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC Goa
Glan Martins Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC Goa
Subhasish Bose Mohun Bagan Super Giant Mumbai City FC
Roy Krishna Odisha FC Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Diego Mauricio Odisha FC Mumbai City FC
Ahmed Jahouh Odisha FC Mumbai City FC, FC Goa
Mourtada Fall Odisha FC Mumbai City FC, FC Goa
Amey Ranawade Odisha FC Mumbai City FC, FC Goa
Lenny Rodriogues Odisha FC FC Goa, Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Vignesh Dakshinamurthy Odisha FC Mumbai City FC
Princeton Rebello Odisha FC FC Goa
Pranjal Bhumij Odisha FC Mumbai City FC
CY Goddard Odisha FC Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Singh Odisha FC Mohun Bagan Super Giant

In the other semifinal, two players, Alberto Noguera and Mohhamad Nawaz from the Mumbai City camp have been in the Gaurs camp while four of Goa’s players have been part of MCFC previously.

Alberto Noguera in action for FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the GMC Bambolim stadium in Goa.
Alberto Noguera in action for FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the GMC Bambolim stadium in Goa. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
lightbox-info

Alberto Noguera in action for FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the GMC Bambolim stadium in Goa. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Among the six, the most prominent name remains Noguera, who was Goa’s wizard in the midfield, helping it win the Durand Cup three years ago. He joined the Islanders in 2022 and won the Shield with them that season.

Player Current Club Former club which is currently in the semifinal
Tiri Mumbai City FC Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Alberto Noguera Mumbai City FC FC Goa
Mohammad Nawaz Mumbai City FC FC Goa
Vinit Rai Mumbai City FC Odisha FC
Jayesh Rane Mumbai City FC Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Rowllin Borges FC Goa Mumbai City FC
Boris Singh Thangjam FC Goa Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Udanta Singh FC Goa Udanta Singh
Arshdeep Singh FC Goa Odisha FC
Brandon Fernandes FC Goa Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC
Raynier Fernandes FC Goa Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Dheeraj Singh FC Goa Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Carl McHugh FC Goa Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Narayan Das FC Goa Odisha FC

It is also interesting to note that Sergio Lobera, the head coach of Odisha FC, had won silverware with FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in his previous stints in India.

