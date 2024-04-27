ISL 2023-24: From Krishna to Noguera, which players will be playing against former teams in semifinal?

The second leg of the semifinals in the 10th season Indian Super League (ISL) will be played in Mumbai and Kolkata, with four teams eyeing the summit clash on May 4.
Odisha stunned ISL Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in the first leg – on April 23 – while Mumbai City FC scored three goals in seven minutes to gobsmack FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on April 24.
While both contests promise to be mouth-watering matches, it is interesting to note the number of players locking horns against their former sides in the match.
Roy Krishna will be the obvious name to headline that aspect, having played for ATK Mohun Bagan (now called MBSG) for two years. When the Fijian scored against his former side in the first leg, he had a muted celebration, expressing his respect for the Mariners.
But he was not the only one in the OFC camp to have been in the opposition camp previously. Lenny Rodrigues and Amrinder Singh have been with the Mariners at some point in their careers while the list gets longer when all four semifinalists are considered.
|Player
|Current Club
|Former club which is currently in the semifinal
|Anwar Ali
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|FC Goa, Mumbai City FC
|Manvir Singh
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|FC Goa
|Liston Colaco
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|FC Goa
|Glan Martins
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|FC Goa
|Subhasish Bose
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Mumbai City FC
|Roy Krishna
|Odisha FC
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Diego Mauricio
|Odisha FC
|Mumbai City FC
|Ahmed Jahouh
|Odisha FC
|Mumbai City FC, FC Goa
|Mourtada Fall
|Odisha FC
|Mumbai City FC, FC Goa
|Amey Ranawade
|Odisha FC
|Mumbai City FC, FC Goa
|Lenny Rodriogues
|Odisha FC
|FC Goa, Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
|Odisha FC
|Mumbai City FC
|Princeton Rebello
|Odisha FC
|FC Goa
|Pranjal Bhumij
|Odisha FC
|Mumbai City FC
|CY Goddard
|Odisha FC
|Mumbai City FC
|Amrinder Singh
|Odisha FC
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
In the other semifinal, two players, Alberto Noguera and Mohhamad Nawaz from the Mumbai City camp have been in the Gaurs camp while four of Goa’s players have been part of MCFC previously.
Among the six, the most prominent name remains Noguera, who was Goa’s wizard in the midfield, helping it win the Durand Cup three years ago. He joined the Islanders in 2022 and won the Shield with them that season.
|Player
|Current Club
|Former club which is currently in the semifinal
|Tiri
|Mumbai City FC
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Alberto Noguera
|Mumbai City FC
|FC Goa
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Mumbai City FC
|FC Goa
|Vinit Rai
|Mumbai City FC
|Odisha FC
|Jayesh Rane
|Mumbai City FC
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Rowllin Borges
|FC Goa
|Mumbai City FC
|Boris Singh Thangjam
|FC Goa
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Arshdeep Singh
|FC Goa
|Odisha FC
|Brandon Fernandes
|FC Goa
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC
|Raynier Fernandes
|FC Goa
|Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Dheeraj Singh
|FC Goa
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Carl McHugh
|FC Goa
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Narayan Das
|FC Goa
|Odisha FC
It is also interesting to note that Sergio Lobera, the head coach of Odisha FC, had won silverware with FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in his previous stints in India.
