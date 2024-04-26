ISL News: Kerala Blasters FC parts ways with head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) today announced that the club has parted ways with its Head Coach, Ivan Vukomanovic.

Having joined the Club in 2021, Ivan Vukomanovic had made sure that his side had qualified for the ISL playoffs consecutively for three years, including an ISL runners-up finish in his maiden season. The Club also recorded its highest points total, and its highest goals scored in a single season in 2022.

Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said, “Coach Ivan Vukomanovic’s influence on the team development over the past three years has been truly invaluable. Working alongside him has been both a privilege and a pleasure. I’m immensely grateful for his contributions to Kerala Blasters FC, and I wish him all the best in all his future pursuits.”

Club Director Nikhil B Nimmagadda said, “This has been a difficult decision for us. I have had a trusting, open & friendly relationship with Ivan from day one. While the change is difficult, we feel it is the right time to make the next step. I am very grateful to Ivan for what he has done for KBFC, the stability he brought, & the wonderful foundation he has set for the Club’s future. He is and will always remain a dear friend & an integral member of our Blasters family. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

During his tenure, Vukomanovic faced criticism after he prompted his team to stage a walkout against Bengaluru FC during a playoff match in the 2022-23 season, after protesting an extra-time goal scored by Sunil Chhetri.

After the walkout, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee issued a fine on the club of Rs 4 crore, while Vukomanovic was handed a fine of Rs 4 Lakh fine and a 10-game ban, which was carried onto the next season.