MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL News: Kerala Blasters FC parts ways with head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

After joining the Club in 2021, Ivan Vukomanovic had made sure that his side had qualified for the ISL playoffs consecutively for three years, including a ISL runners-up finish in his maiden season.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 18:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The Club recorded its highest points total, and its highest goals scored in a single season in 2022, under Vukomanovic.
FILE PHOTO: The Club recorded its highest points total, and its highest goals scored in a single season in 2022, under Vukomanovic. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Club recorded its highest points total, and its highest goals scored in a single season in 2022, under Vukomanovic. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/The Hindu

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) today announced that the club has parted ways with its Head Coach, Ivan Vukomanovic.

Having joined the Club in 2021, Ivan Vukomanovic had made sure that his side had qualified for the ISL playoffs consecutively for three years, including an ISL runners-up finish in his maiden season. The Club also recorded its highest points total, and its highest goals scored in a single season in 2022.

Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said, “Coach Ivan Vukomanovic’s influence on the team development over the past three years has been truly invaluable. Working alongside him has been both a privilege and a pleasure. I’m immensely grateful for his contributions to Kerala Blasters FC, and I wish him all the best in all his future pursuits.”

Club Director Nikhil B Nimmagadda said, “This has been a difficult decision for us. I have had a trusting, open & friendly relationship with Ivan from day one. While the change is difficult, we feel it is the right time to make the next step. I am very grateful to Ivan for what he has done for KBFC, the stability he brought, & the wonderful foundation he has set for the Club’s future. He is and will always remain a dear friend & an integral member of our Blasters family. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

During his tenure, Vukomanovic faced criticism after he prompted his team to stage a walkout against Bengaluru FC during a playoff match in the 2022-23 season, after protesting an extra-time goal scored by Sunil Chhetri.

After the walkout, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee issued a fine on the club of Rs 4 crore, while Vukomanovic was handed a fine of Rs 4 Lakh fine and a 10-game ban, which was carried onto the next season.

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

ISL 2023-24 /

Ivan Vukomanovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL News: Kerala Blasters FC parts ways with head coach Ivan Vukomanovic
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders up against struggling Punjab Kings; Predictions, squads, preview; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Finding the next Dipa Karmakar: Kym Dowdell explains how India can capitalise on the Olympian’s success
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IPL 2024: Ganguly calls for bowler-friendly pitches to restore bat and ball balance
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Olympics shooting trials: Sift Kaur Samra races ahead on road to Paris Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL News: Kerala Blasters FC parts ways with head coach Ivan Vukomanovic
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League coronation will fuel Mohammedan Sporting’s ISL journey
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. AIFF records massive rise in women’s player registration
    PTI
  4. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: After a prolonged onslaught, Mumbai City FC finally tames the Gaurs
    Aneesh Dey
  5. ISL 2023-24 semifinal 2: Chhangte’s late winner spoils FC Goa’s party as Mumbai City wins 3-2 in first leg
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL News: Kerala Blasters FC parts ways with head coach Ivan Vukomanovic
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders up against struggling Punjab Kings; Predictions, squads, preview; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Finding the next Dipa Karmakar: Kym Dowdell explains how India can capitalise on the Olympian’s success
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IPL 2024: Ganguly calls for bowler-friendly pitches to restore bat and ball balance
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Olympics shooting trials: Sift Kaur Samra races ahead on road to Paris Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment