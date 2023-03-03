ISL knockout playoffs: Kerala Blasters players walk off pitch; Bengaluru FC awarded semifinal spot

The first-ever Indian Super League knockout match didn’t deserve the finish it got. Kerala Blasters, led by its coach Ivan Vukomanovic, walked off the pitch protesting an extra-time goal scored by Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri and thus ended up forfeiting the tie.

The 1-0 scoreline at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday sent BFC through to the semifinal, where it will face Mumbai City FC.

In the 97th minute, Chhetri took a free-kick early, even as the Blasters players were making up their minds about the wall, and the ball soared into the unguarded net over Blasters goalie Prabhsukhan Singh Gill’s head.

Even as it sent the home faithful into raptures, the miffed Blasters players chose to protest in the least desirable way. There were parleys held for about 20 minutes, before the Match Commissioner handed BFC the match.

It wasn’t as if Blasters had dominated the match and were hard done by. The away side was mostly pedestrian, with Roy Krishna coming close thrice in the opening 25 minutes alone. With Javi Hernandez pulling the strings from the midfield, and the wingbacks in Prabir Das and Naorem Roshan constantly bombing forward, Blasters were mostly firefighting all half.

BFC almost went ahead near the hour mark, but Prabhsukhan effected a great save, diving save to his right to deny Suresh Wangjam from just outside the penalty area. That was the last of BFC’s chances and though Blasters matched BFC towards the end, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s goal wasn’t threatened.

With extra-time, and potential penalties to come, the match, watched on by thousands in the stands, could have had an exciting finish. But it will be remembered for the acrimony, resentment and bad blood.