ISL 2022-23

AIFF fines Kerala Blasters 4 crores for Bengaluru FC walkout; Directs KBFC to issue ‘public apology’

Kerala Blasters handed a walkover to Bengaluru FC in the ISL playoff match after Sunil Chhetri scored a quick freekick goal, leading to protests from the side’s players and managers.

Team Sportstar
31 March, 2023 23:42 IST
31 March, 2023 23:42 IST
Kerala Blasters FC team walking off during the ISL playoff match against Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters FC team walking off during the ISL playoff match against Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Kerala Blasters handed a walkover to Bengaluru FC in the ISL playoff match after Sunil Chhetri scored a quick freekick goal, leading to protests from the side’s players and managers.

The Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation, on Friday, imposed a fine of Rs. 4 crores on Kerala Blasters for walking off the pitch and thereby forfeiting its Indian Super League playoff match against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on March 3.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee, after hearing all parties involved in the tie and considering their protests and submissions, said that Kerala Blasters is “also directed to issue a ‘public apology’ for this unsporting conduct of abandoning the match, failing which the fine will rise to Rs. 6 crores.

Also Read
Why was Sunil Chhetri’s goal allowed against Kerala Blasters in the ISL Knockout?

KBFC’s actions came after Sunil Chhetri scored from a quickly-taken freekick for BFC. The club filed a protest to the AIFF against referee Crystal John’s decision to allow Chhetri to take the setpiece before its players could set itself in defensive positions.

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, was penalised “with a 10-match ban/suspension from AIFF held tournaments irrespective of whichever team he is contracted with, along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh under Article 9.1.2 (of the AIFF disciplinary code).”

The Committee has directed both KBFC and Vukomanovic to comply with this order within one week. However, both parties have the right to file an appeal against the order.

The Committee also noted that “abandonment of a game is one of the rarest occurrences in global sporting history, especially in Football. In India, this is only the second time in professional football recorded history that a team has abandoned a match. The only other time such an act occurred was in the match of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in 2012.

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 6 highlights

ISL 2022-23: ‘Women. Life. Freedom,’ Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s message after scoring for CFC vs EB

ISL 2022-23, highlights: Brison Fernandes scores maiden goal in FC Goa’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Slide shows

ISL Review: Playoffs race tightens amid empty stands

ISL review: Bengaluru makes playoffs; Goa in danger of slipping away

ISL Week 9: Chennaiyin's surge to the top, successive wins for Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us