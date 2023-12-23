ISL 2022-23: From mid-table mayhem to continental contenders - Odisha FC’s Lobera-led revolution

Odisha FC, once a familiar face in the ISL’s murky mid-table, has undergone a stunning metamorphosis under the guidance of Spanish tactician Sergio Lobera.

The Juggernauts, once languishing in mediocrity, are now genuine contenders, not just in India but on the continental stage too, having secured a historic inter-zonal playoff semifinal qualification in the AFC Cup.

However, Lobera’s arrival in Bhubaneswar was met with a mixture of fanfare and scepticism. While his pedigree as a proven coach was celebrated, doubts swirled around the age of his foreign recruits. Yet the likes of Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, and Roy Krishna quickly silenced the critics with their instrumental roles in the team’s success.

The AFC Cup campaign was a testament to the team’s resilience, marked by stunning comebacks against Mohun Bagan and Basundhara Kings. In the end, it was its grit and determination that sealed its place in the next stage, etching its name in the club’s record books.

-Unique Football Philosophy-

But Lobera’s impact doesn’t transcend mere results. He has instilled a unique football philosophy at Odisha FC, one that champions attacking flair and ball possession.

“We are an offensive team, I love attacking football. My education comes from football club Barcelona. I worked for eight years there and also worked with City Football Group for a long period. I believe in this kind of football,” Lobera tells Sportstar.

Piling on 17 goals in just six AFC Cup group stage matches, Odisha FC turned heads with its attacking flair. But for its La Masia-forged coach, the true measure of success lies not in scorelines but in smiles. “I’d take a 5-4 thriller over a dull 1-0 any day,” he declares, echoing the Barca philosophy of entertaining football. After all, he adds, “Football is for the fans, for the supporters. They need to enjoy watching our games.”

However, he’s not one to blindly chase goals. “I want to score more goals than the opponent, this is my target, but we also need to find the balance,” he acknowledges, understanding the importance of defensive stability.

The challenges Lobera faces are multifaceted. Adapting tactics between the ISL and AFC Cup, handling the expectations of a passionate fanbase, and integrating young Indian players into the squad – these are just some of the hurdles he must navigate. But he approaches them with the wisdom of a seasoned campaigner, having tasted success in Spain, Morocco, and Thailand apart from winning almost every trophy in India.

“Odisha is a big challenge, the profile of the club is different,” he admits, “but I am excited to achieve something important here.” And achieve he has. From breathing new life into seasoned veterans like Jahouh to unlocking the potential of youngsters like Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lobera has breathed new life into the entire Odisha FC ecosystem.

Critics may point to Odisha FC’s reliance on a few key players, but Lobera remains unfazed. “You can win games with 11 players, but you cannot win trophies without a good squad,” he says. He is building a squad, one capable of weathering the inevitable storms of suspensions and injuries during the gruelling campaign.

-Nurturing Young Talent-

With the AIFF and FIFA’s new academy taking root in the state, Lobera sees immense potential in nurturing young Indian talent. “The future is this,” he says with conviction.

“I came here to improve the level of Indian players and it’s very helpful to have very good foreign players because together the coach, and the foreign players can help the Indian players increase their level. And to show everyone they are ready to play in the highest competition,” Lobera says with his eyes gleaming with the ambition of improving young Indian players at Odisha FC.

As the January transfer window approaches, the former Las Palmas coach remains tight-lipped about specific targets. While content with his current squad, he acknowledges, “If an opportunity to upgrade arises, we’ll seize it.”

Intending to nurture more young Indian players, the 46-year-old admits that the club is monitoring young talents in the ISL and the I-League and aiming to bring them to the club.

“It’s it’s our job to know the market. There are very good players playing in the league and I-league and we need to give them the opportunity to play, to play with us,” he adds.

-Support of Odisha FC Faithful-

For Lobera, the key lies in living in the present, savouring the journey rather than dwelling on past glories. “There are no memories in football, it is about the present and I am very excited to achieve something important here because it’s a big challenge. I knew this before to came here, but we are ready for the challenge,” he emphasises, drawing on his vast experience.

He recognises the unwavering support of the Odisha FC faithful, their collective spirit, he believes, is the fuel that propels the team forward. “It is key because we are working for them. The reason for our job is to make our people happy,” he adds.

Nine months into his Odisha odyssey, Lobera remains as excited and focused as his first day. “I came here to try to help, to grow the club. It’s a big challenge, but I am very happy about this,” he concludes.

As the drums beat and the chants reverberate in the Kalinga Stadium, one thing is clear: Sergio Lobera has not just reignited the flames of hope in Bhubaneswar, he has set the stage for a new era of success for Odisha FC and Indian football at large.

The Juggernauts, once mere dreamers, are now poised to conquer the continent, and Lobera, its fearless charioteer, is guiding them every step of the way.