ISL Diary: Of venomous battles, new philosophies and sweet victories

Some matches assume an aura of exceptional competitiveness that keeps fans talking about them for a long time.

Such was the case when Mohun Bagan Super Giant met the Juggernauts (read Odisha FC) in matchweek nine of Indian Super League, a contest that took the form of a gladiatorial duel.

The season started with the two sides meeting in the AFC Cup group league fixtures. The Mariners won the first match (on September 19) 4-0 at the Kalinga Stadium before the Juggernauts visited Salt Lake Stadium to avenge the defeat 5-2 (November 27). The second result saw an end to Mohun Bagan’s journey in the continental competition while brightening the possibility of Odisha’s qualification to the next stage.

The conflict assumed a bigger form as the two met again in the Indian Super League fixture (on December 6) at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The action on the ground was an intense, venomous battle. Odisha FC enjoyed the first half, leading 2-0 in a scrappy encounter, before Mohun Bagan rallied back to draw level 2-2.

The frayed tempers of that fiery match left three Mohun Bagan players injured and saw the players and the coaching staff get involved in a verbal joust after the match, sometimes giving way to pushing and shoving.

Referee Crystal John finally brought an end to the undesirable post-match incident by flashing red cards to Mohun Bagan’s head coach Juan Ferrando and Odisha FC striker Diego Mauricio. Roy Krishna, a former Mohun Bagan player now joining the Odisha FC ranks, also played a big role in the altercation but escaped with a booking.

Amitabha Das Sharma

Mumbai City and East Bengal play out a draw

It was the dawn of a new era at the Mumbai Football Arena as the Islanders’ faithful unsheathed a banner, which read ‘The Kratky era.’

There was a vibe of optimism in the sea of blue, waiting with bated breath to watch Mumbai City FC play its first home game under the tutelage of Petr Kratky, the club’s new manager after Des Buckingham’s departure. To counter the rippling energy from the Mumbai fans was the age-old chants of ‘ Joy East Bengal’ from the ones adorned in Red and Gold (above).

Mumbai City FC fans unfurl a tifo which reads ‘Kratky Era’, an ode to the side’s new manager Petr Kratky. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

The balance tipped heavily in favour of Mumbai City ahead of its home clash against East Bengal, but last season’s 1-0 away win against the Islanders meant that Carles Cuadrat’s men had reason to believe as well. The Islanders tried to lay down the marker early in the match, with Kratky giving the Mumbai fans a glimpse of the football he expects his team to play — swift passing into the channels, making full use of the pitch and direct, attacking football.

But in the end, Kratky’s first home match turned out to be anti-climactic because all that pressure resulted in just a point. The clash finished in a 0-0 draw. East Bengal, while tepid on the attacking front, showed discipline at the back and managed to earn a point despite being under pressure for most of the match.

It is early days for Kratky, however, and he, like any new coach, deserves the time to implement his philosophy. And judging by the clash against East Bengal, work remains to be done.

Aneesh Dey

Young fans interact with BFC captain Sunil Chhetri at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on December 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Chennaiyin finally pips Bengaluru

Chennaiyin FC hadn’t beaten bitter rival Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League for the past four years, and the Supermachans made sure they had a ball once Owen Coyle’s men trumped Sunil Chhetri’s side.

An ‘unleash the beast’ tifo — a regular feature in CFC home games — could very well describe how the home fans and team celebrated the much-awaited victory. The club faithful gathered close to the team bus and let out their loudest chants.

Owen Coyle, Head Coach of Chennaiyin FC | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

However, the decibel level reached its crescendo when the man who orchestrated their win from the sidelines sat on the driver’s seat of their bus for a picture or two, obliging to the fans’ request.

Coyle (left) stayed true to his words before the game:

“We want to win, not only for the points but also for our passionate fans.”

Sankar Narayanan EH