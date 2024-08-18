MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fighting for all Afghanistan women at Paris Olympics

Of the six Afghan athletes in the Paris Olympics, the ruling Taliban recognises only the three men.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 16:01 IST - 3 MINS READ

Suresh Menon
Suresh Menon
Powerful statement: After her 100-metre heats in the Paris Olympics, Kimia Yousofi of Afghanistan held up these words on paper: ‘Education’, ‘Sport’, ‘Our Rights’.
Powerful statement: After her 100-metre heats in the Paris Olympics, Kimia Yousofi of Afghanistan held up these words on paper: ‘Education’, ‘Sport’, ‘Our Rights’. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Powerful statement: After her 100-metre heats in the Paris Olympics, Kimia Yousofi of Afghanistan held up these words on paper: ‘Education’, ‘Sport’, ‘Our Rights’. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kimia Yousofi is not a name that has a ready recall. The Afghan sprinter did not break any records at the Olympics. After her 100 metre heats, she held up these words on paper: ‘Education’, ‘Sport’, ‘Our Rights’.

Of the six Afghan athletes in Paris, the ruling Taliban recognises only the three men.

Yousofi, 28, lives in exile in Australia. Women in Afghanistan, she said, “Are not considered human.”

The fact that she finished two seconds behind the winner is inconsequential. That she participated at all places the medal-winning triumphalism at the Olympics in perspective.

ALSO READ
Afghanistan sprinter Kimia Yousofi: I have to run for all the girls who can’t

What price a gold medal when your very existence has been threatened daily? What joy being an international when you know governing bodies in sports are willing to let countries perpetuate injustices in return for votes?

The story of Afghanistan’s women who dare to play a sport — the opposition is not just from the Taliban or society but from dear ones in the family who can be cruel too — is narrated in Khalida Popal’s  My Beautiful Sisters, the story of the country’s football team. Popal organised the team from scratch, got herself into the administration, organised tours and protected the players.

It is, by extension, the story of a patriarchal society where violence against women, mental, physical and sexual, is commonplace. And where, as Popal says, anyone can be “arrested, raped or shot”, sometimes all three on the flimsiest excuse.

Popal and her family fled to Peshawar when she was a schoolgirl and then returned. The story of the men’s cricket team virtually created there is one of sport’s more romantic and inspiring.

The story of the women, by contrast, is heartbreaking and tragic. Two potential national players committed suicide when the pressures on family and the abuses became intolerable. “If she couldn’t control how she lived,” Popal writes of one of them, “she could control how she died.”

ALSO READ
Afghan 100m sprinter Kimia Yousofi’s new life in Sydney - training, learning English and mission Paris Olympics

As the team developed, Popal, its public face, was shot at, had her car rammed into, and was forced to seek refuge in Europe, where, she says, she was treated like a package that was sent to the wrong address.

When the US pulled out and the Taliban returned, Popal set up an NGO, Girl Power, and helped her footballing colleagues get out of Afghanistan. The story is compelling, and if it lacks too many specific details, that is understandable. Those at risk need to be protected.

Popal managed to get at least 500 sportswomen out of Afghanistan and find them new lives, many in Australia. Popal managed to get  The Guardian interested in the story of predatory sexual behaviour by the chief of the Football Federation. But FIFA has not done enough for women’s football in Afghanistan.

“Football governance is a brotherhood, controlled and run by men looking to maintain and extend their power, profile and personal wealth,” writes Popal, rationalising why Afghanistan’s Football Federation has been allowed to carry on unchecked.

It must be depressing to realise that the world outside, the so-called civilised one, operates like an autocracy too.

More stories from this issue

Related Topics

Kimia Yousofi /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Taliban /

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fighting for all Afghanistan women at Paris Olympics
    Suresh Menon
  2. PAK vs BAN: Karachi stadium renovation forces PCB to move second Test match against Bangladesh to Rawalpindi
    AP
  3. AUS A vs IND A: Priya Mishra’s five-for helps India A beat Australia A in final one-dayer
    PTI
  4. Ashutosh Singh replaces Zeeshan Ali as India’s Davis Cup coach
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. Fighting for all Afghanistan women at Paris Olympics
    Suresh Menon
  2. O’Malley vs Dvalishvili: Battle for Bantamweight Supremacy at UFC 306
    Nigamanth P
  3. The Last Word: The quadrennial extravaganza is here, again
    Suresh Menon
  4. Ten controversies that rocked the Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. From Vastrakar’s evolution to Mandhana’s purple patch, India ticks most of the boxes as T20 World Cup looms
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fighting for all Afghanistan women at Paris Olympics
    Suresh Menon
  2. PAK vs BAN: Karachi stadium renovation forces PCB to move second Test match against Bangladesh to Rawalpindi
    AP
  3. AUS A vs IND A: Priya Mishra’s five-for helps India A beat Australia A in final one-dayer
    PTI
  4. Ashutosh Singh replaces Zeeshan Ali as India’s Davis Cup coach
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment