UFC Fight Night: Serghei Spivac moves closer to earning a title shot with win over Marcin Tybura

Serghei Spivac avenged his earlier loss to Marcin Tybura and put himself back on track for a shot at the championship belt.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 14:39 IST - 3 MINS READ

Nigamanth P
High road to success: The 29-year-old from Moldova is now 7-2 since his first meeting with Tybura back in 2020.
In the recently concluded UFC Fight Night, Serghei Spivac sought redemption in his rematch against Marcin Tybura, securing a first-round submission victory with a precise armbar less than two minutes into their headliner.

Spivac wasted little time levelling the score in his heavyweight series with Tybura, collecting the first-round submission win to close out the fight card.

‘The Polar Bear’ came right at Tybura at the start of the contest, landing a clean shot in the first exchange that allowed him to close the distance and initiate a grappling entanglement.

After Tybura reversed to the top position and looked to capitalise, Spivac quickly latched onto an armbar, rolling the Polish veteran through, extending the arm, and drawing a verbal tap from Tybura.

With the win, Spivac avenged his earlier loss to Tybura and put himself back on track for a shot at the championship belt.

The 29-year-old from Moldova is now 7-2 since that first meeting with Tybura back in 2020, with his only losses coming against interim champ Tom Aspinall and former interim champion Ciryl Gane.

Read our other combat sports stories - HERE

In the co-main event, the featherweight bout between Chepe Mariscal and Damon Jackson was every bit as action-packed and entertaining as anticipated, with ‘Machine Gun’ Mariscal registering a dominant unanimous decision win. Over the opening five minutes, both fighters traded attacks in all phases, with neither gaining a decisive advantage.

Mariscal took control of the action in the second half of the middle stanza, peppering Jackson with hard shots on the ground as he started to fade, using superior energy reserves to outwork him in the third and secure the victory.

Mariscal’s recent history continues to be one of the best storylines of the last couple of years. He picked up his fourth straight victory since getting called up to the big leagues after a long run as a regional circuit standout.

The 31-year-old is as game as they come, and while his weight miss slightly detracts from this effort, he continues to make positive strides in the talent-rich featherweight ranks with each outing.

Meanwhile, bantamweight mainstay, Chris Gutierrez, successfully navigated a tricky short-notice matchup with Quang Le midway through the main card, collecting a unanimous decision win fuelled by his signature low kicks.

‘El Guapo’ opened up by attacking the lead leg of the Chinese newcomer. While Le kept it close and competitive, Gutierrez’s constant kicks were the difference-maker in the final frame, as he walked away with the win.

The victory got Gutierrez back into the win column after losing a decision to Song Yadong to close out 2023 in December.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

