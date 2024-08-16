Indian sports wrap, August 16: Mirabai Chanu encourages growth of ice skating at the National Championships

ICE SKATING

Mirabai Chanu encourages growth of ice skating on day two of the National Speed & Figure Skating Championships

The 19th National Speed & Figure Skating Championship under the aegis of the Ice Skating Federation of India, witnessed the presence of Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu on day two.

Chanu awarded medals to all the winners on day two, while encouraging the skaters and expressing her admiration and support for the sport, “This is my first time attending an ice skating event, and I am very happy and excited to be here and see so many girls participating in the championship. I think every state should have an ice skating rink so that skaters can practice easily and hone their skills. I believe that with such facilities available across the country, more talented skaters will emerge, participate in the Winter Olympics, and help us perform better on the global stage.”

Day two of the championship saw fierce competition across various categories. In the pre-juvenile boys free skating category, Vir Chugh emerged as the winner, followed by Yashavi Singh and Suryaa E.S. In the senior men short program, Priyam Tated secured the top spot, with Vishal Anand Mutyala and Manit Singh taking the second and third positions, respectively.

The championship’s final day on August 17, 2024, promises to be a thrilling conclusion with all final events scheduled, including the much-anticipated 500-meter and 333-meter races. Yogeshwar Dutt, PV Sindhu, and Harmanpreet Singh are expected to attend the event, adding to the excitement.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Om Prakash cards 2-over, in danger of missing cut

Om Prakash Chouhan, India’s lone player in the 2024 D+D REAL Czech Masters, shot 2-over 74 on the first day, and now he is in danger of missing the cut.

With two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey, Prakash was tied 129th in a low-scoring opening day.

The projected cut was 3-under and as many 117 players were under par for the first day.

Shubhankar Sharma, who represented India at the Paris Olympics, skipped the week.

-PTI

Scottish Open: Aditi starts with disappointing tied 128th; Minjee Lee takes lead

India’s Aditi Ashok opened with a disappointing round of nine-over 81 on the opening day of the Women’s Scottish Open here on Friday.

At tied 128th, she virtually put herself out of the competition for the weekend as the projected cut was 2-over.

Aditi, coming into Scotland straight from the Paris Olympics, had seven bogeys, a double bogey and no birdies for a 9-over.

India’s other Olympic star, Diksha Dagar, pulled out of the event to recover from a niggle and also to take some rest.

-PTI

India Legends Championship begins from August 28

The Legends Tour will stage its first-ever event in India this month with the India Legends Championship, which is set to be held at the picturesque Jaypee Greens Golf Course from August 28.

The inaugural Legends Tour tournament in India will carry a handsome prize purse of USD 500,000 and will be hosted by the legendary Jeev Milkha Singh.

The event will see 10 Indian golfers taking part, including the host as well as fellow Legends Tour member Jyoti Randhawa.

The Legends Tour, earlier known as the European Senior Tour, is the official tour for players over 50. It is part of the PGA European Tour alongside the DP World Tour and European Challenge Tour.

The Legends Tour features a strong playing membership that includes former Major Winners, World Number Ones and Ryder Cup Players and Captains.

“It’s going to be a big boost to Indian golf. It is very special for me, and I’m really excited that I’m going to be hosting and playing this event at Jaypee Greens,” Jeev said in a release.

“Golf is the fastest growing sport in our country today. There are a lot of promising young players coming out - we have a great junior program, and a very good professional tour.

“The way things are going, we’ll be seeing a lot more professional golfers coming out of India who’ll be playing on the world stage and making the country proud.” HSBC India was announced as the title sponsor for the event.

“Our ambition is to leave a lasting legacy in the sport, fostering growth and development at all levels,” Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, at HSBC India, said.

“Through this partnership, we aim to inspire future generations to embrace golf, while also ensuring a sustainable future for the game. We are committed to supporting golf’s expansion in the country, and this collaboration marks an exciting milestone in our journey.”

-PTI

Mannat reaches semis, seeks to become first Indian to win R&A Girls’ Amateur

Mannat Brar, who trailed till the eighth hole in her quarterfinal against Switzerland’s Sarah Uebelhart, completed a fine 1-up win following a see-saw contest to enter the last-four of the R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship here.

Mannat will meet Poland’s Krawczynska Matylda in the semifinal. Matylda beat Sweden’s Amanda Gyliner 4&3 in another quarterfinal match.

In the other quarterfinal matches, Kylee Choi of the US beat French player Celeste Bobo Lloret 3&2 and Havanna Torsetnsson of Sweden overcame Norway’s Henriette Spilling Gjelten 5&3.

IGU star Mannat, seeking to become the first Indian to win the R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship, is also the first from the country to reach the semi-finals.

The Girls Under-18 event was first played in 1919.

The R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship is a coveted junior title, which gives the winner exemption in the Women’s Amateur Championship, the US Girls’ Junior Championship, Final Qualifying for the AIG Women’s Open and, by tradition, an invite to compete at Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

Mannat, who lost in the first round of the match play last year, qualified for the match play segment of the Championship by finishing tied-fourth, but was seeded seventh. She shot rounds of 70-72, and her second round included an eagle at the course.

Mannat had a tough beginning in match play. She won her Round of 32 by one hole against Matilde Santilli. It became tougher in the next round as she won the Round 16 on the 19th after being 3-down at one stage against England’s Emily Peabody.

In the Round of eight, she beat Emily’s sister Annabel by a massive 6&4 margin.

In the quarter-finals, Mannat moved past Switzerland’s Sarah Uebelhart 1-up to get into the semi-finals.

The other Indian, Zara Anand, shot 73-77 and finished T-49th to qualify for match play. She won her Round of 32 beating England’s Elizabeth Norwood 5&4, but lost to Celeste Bob Lloret 3&1 in the round of 16.

Mannat, who has represented India multiple times as part the Indian Golf Union’s national squads, made a bogey start in the quarter-finals against Sarah. However, she birdied the second to catch up immediately.

Mannat dropped bogeys on the fifth and sixth to go 1-down before Sarah dropped a birdie on the ninth. The two were all square ahead of the back nine.

Both birdied the 10th, and Mannat went 1-up with a birdie on the 11th. The see-saw battle continued as the Swiss player birdied the 12th to even matters. A dropped shot by Sarah on the 13th gave the Indian an edge with five holes to go. Mannat went 2-up as Sarah double bogeyed the 15th.

The Swiss player parred the last three holes, but Mannat, despite a bogey on the 17th, held her nerve and progressed into the semis.

“On a day like this, par is often good enough to win holes. These were the toughest conditions of the week so far. The other events I have played, like The Women’s Amateur Championship, have really helped me deal with bad conditions. I was confident coming into this, and it is growing. I have a game plan, and I know when to play safe and when to go for it.”

-PTI

FOOTBALL

Sreenidi Deccan signs Ajay Chhetri for 2024-25

Sreenidi Deccan FC announced the signing of midfielder Ajay Chhetri for the 2024-25 season on Friday.

Ajay Chhetri’s football journey began with Bengaluru FC’s Academy in 2016. He was promoted to Bengaluru B in 2018, where he contributed to their victory in the 2018–19 Bangalore Super Division. His impressive performance earned him a place in Bengaluru FC’s senior squad for the 2018–19 Indian Super League season.

Chhetri has since had successful loan spells with Hyderabad FC and East Bengal, along with stints at Punjab FC before returning to East Bengal for the 2023-24 season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ajay to Sreenidi Deccan FC,” said Domingo Oramas. “His experience in the Indian Super League and his track record with previous teams make him a great addition to our squad. We believe his presence will enhance our midfield and contribute to our goals for the upcoming season,” he added.

“I’m excited to join Sreenidi Deccan FC,” said Ajay Chhetri. “This club has shown great ambition and potential, and I’m eager to be a part of that journey. I look forward to working with my new teammates and contribute to the team’s success.”

“Ajay Chhetri’s signing is a good move for us,” said Fabio Ferreira, Chief Football Officer. “His previous experience and qualities will be valuable as we aim to build a strong and competitive squad. We’re confident that he will make a positive impact on and off the pitch.”

-PTI

TENNIS

Cincinnati Open: Bopanna and Ebden crash out of doubles pre-quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, seeded second with Matthew Ebden, was beaten 6-4, 6-7(5), [10-8] by Arthur Fils of France and Nicolas Jarry of Chile in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $7,909,030 ATP tennis tournament in Cincinnati, USA.

The Indo-Aussie pair, which had a bye in the first round, won 90 ATP points and $29,140.

In the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Ourense, Spain, Ankita Raina sustained her strong run and reached the semifinals with a 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(5) victory over Valentina Ryser of Switzerland.

Results $7,909,030 ATP, Cincinnati, USA Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Arthur Fils (Fra) & Nicolas Jarry (Chi) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 6-4, 6-7(5), [10-8]. $164,000 Challenger, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Doubles (quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Fernando Romboli (Bra) bt Marcelo Demoliner & Marcelo Zormann (Bra) 3-6, 6-1, [10-8]. $133,250 Challenger, Cary, USA Doubles (quarterfinals): Federico Gomez (Arg) & Petros Tsitsipas (Gre) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 4-6, 6-3, [10-3]. $25,000 ITF men, Muttenz, Switzerland Doubles (quarterfinals): Johan Nikles & Damien Wenger (Sui) bt Siddhant Banthia & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) 6-2, 6-1. $25,000 ITF men, Targu Jiu, Romania Singles (quarterfinals): Ilya Snitari (Mda) bt Manas Dhamne 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. $15,000 ITF men, Bielsko Biala, Poland Doubles (quarterfinals): Alec Beckley (RSA) & Jassza Szajrych (Pol) bt Aryan Lakshmanan & Przemyslaw Michocki (Pol) 6-2, 7-6(5). $40,000 ITF women, Ourense, Spain Singles (quarterfinals): Ankita Raina bt Valentina Ryser (Sui) 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(5). $15,000 ITF women, Xiamen, China Doubles (semifinals): Lu Jing-Jing & Xun Fang Ying (Chn) bt Riya Bhatia & Michika Ozeki (Jpn) 6-2, 6-7(4), [10-7].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CRICKET

KCSA T20: Defending champion Hubli Tigers beats Mangaluru Dragons by 15 runs

Defending champion Hubli Tigers started its campaign in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 with a 15-run victory (VJD method) over Mangaluru Dragons in a rain-hit match here on Friday.

The Tigers restricted Mangaluru to 143 for seven in 16 overs, and the target was reduced to 80 in seven overs after a sharp spell of rain.

A brisk partnership between skipper Manish Pandey (24 not out) and Thippa Reddy (19 not out) helped the Tigers reach 69 for one in 5.1 overs, 15 runs ahead of the VJD par score at that stage.

Earlier, the Dragons’ openers dictated the tempo as Macneil Noronha (23) and Rohan Patil (24) made 44 runs in the first four overs.

The Dragons were in a strong position at 69 for 2 at the end of the powerplay.

Nikin Jose (33) then dropped anchor, allowing KV Siddharth (44) to take charge as their combined effort saw the Dragons reaching a good score when the skies opened up to bring a premature end to the innings.

Brief Scores Mangaluru Dragons: 143/7 in 16 overs (KV Siddharth 44, Nikin Jose 33, LR Kumar 3/30) lost to Hubli Tigers: 69/1 in 5.1 overs (Manish Pandey 24 not out) by 15 runs (VJD method).

-PTI

CUE SPORTS

Western India Billiards and Snooker C’Ships: Advani, Srikrishna reach quarters

Pankaj Advani, representing ONGC, and S. Srikrishna (BPCL) scored identical 4-0 victories to storm into the quarterfinals of the Senior Snooker event at the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships here on Friday.

The Benguluru-based Advani, winner of 27 world titles, brushed aside the challenge of Railways’ Siddharth Parikh, charging to a 65-14, 71-60, 63-8, and 64-20 victory.

Chennai-based Srikrishna played steady to blank Md Hussain Khan (Rlys) 65-27, 69-34, 68-39, and 65-14.

Railways’ Faisal Khan rallied from two frames down to register a 4-2 (30-74, 2-79, 75-13, 69-27, 58-29, 78-19) win against Mumbai’s Rayaan Razmi and secure a place in the quarterfinal.

Reigning national champion Sourav Kothari (ONGC) also progressed to the quarterfinals, defeating West Bengal’s Saqlain Mushtaque 4-1 (71-8, 44-60, 92-24, 66-15, 91-0).

Former National champion Kamal Chawla received a walkover from Aditya Mehta, who reported sick.

Results Senior snooker -- Pre-quarter-finals: Sourav Kothari (ONGC) bt Saqlain Mushtaque (WB) 4-1 (71-8, 44-60, 92-24, 66-15, 91-0); Kamal Chawla (Rlys) W/o Aditya Mehta (IOCL); S. Srikrishna (BPCL) bt Md Hussain Khan (Rlys) 4-0 (65-27, 69-34, 68-39, 65-14); Shoaib Khan (Del) bt Sparsh Pherwani (Mum) 4-2 (75-10, 67-23, 67-28, 36-75, 45-71, 63-37); Faisal Khan (RSPB) bt Rayaan Razmi (Mum) 4-2 (30-74, 2-79, 75-13, 69-27, 58-29, 78-19); Anuj Uppal (Del) bt Digvijay Kadian (Har) 4-2 (68-50, 35-69, 70-25, 1392, 75-68, 67-41); Pankaj Advani (ONGC) bt Siddharth Parikh (Rlys) 4-0 (65-14, 71-60, 63-8, 64-20).

-PTI