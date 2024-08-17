Indian sports wrap, August 17: Aditi exits early, Lee, Khang share lead as Olympic champion Ko lies 6th

GOLF

Aditi exits early, Lee, Khang share lead as Olympic champion Ko lies 6th

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a 3-over 75 in the second round to make an early exit from the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.

Aditi, a five-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, had a 81 in the first round.

Aditi had a bogey on the front nine and a double on the back nine and no birdies. It was one of those rare weeks, when she had no birdies in either round.

The Scottish Open has never been kind to Aditi, who has now missed the cut at the event six times in eight starts since 2017 with a best of T-55 in 2023.

She will be back in action at the AIG Women’s Open next week a St. Andrews.

At the top, Minjee Lee and Megan Khang share the lead on eight-under-par at the midway mark of the event that precedes the AIG Women’s Open.

-PTI

Lahiri 38th in Liv Golf Greenbrier

India’s Anirban Lahiri had one bogey and one birdie in his opening round of even par 70 at Liv Golf Greenbrier after the first day of the 54-hole event here.

Lahiri was tied 38th in a field of 54.

Talor Gooch, the 2023 Individual champion, grabbed a share of the first-round lead, shooting a bogey-free 7-under 63, which was matched by Jason Kokrak and Sebastián Muñoz.

Brooks Koepka is in a five-way tie for fourth, just one stroke back after his 64 on a day when play was suspended for 80 minutes due to inclement weather.

With Gooch, Kokrak and Koepka providing the contributing scores, Smash opened up a four-shot advantage over Ripper GC and Legion XIII on the team leader board.

-PTI

Jeev on tied-19th at Zambia Golf Legends

India’s Jeev Milkha Singh opened the Zambia Golf Legends Championship with a round of even par 72 for a tied 19th place.

Playing on a windy day at the Bonanza Golf Club, just outside Lusaka, Jeev had one birdie and one bogey in his first six holes and parred the rest.

Jeev, who is hosting a Legend Tour event in India next week, was 19th at the end of the first day as 18 players went under par.

Simon Khan made a fine start with a 6-under 66 as he looked for his maiden Legends Tour win.

-PTI

Czech Masters: Chouhan misses cut, Ravetto takes lead in Prague

David Ravetto cruised into the lead with a sizzling 9-under 63 at the Czech Masters golf tournament here on Saturday as India’s Om Prakash Chouhan missed the cut.

The Frenchman signed off with a closing birdie on the par five ninth – his last hole – to reach 13 under par and tie the course record, which was set earlier in the day by England’s Andrew Johnston, who shared the second place with Scotland’s Richie Ramsay and Jesper Svensson of Sweden.

Johnston, Ramsay and Svensson are at 12-under.

India’s lone entry for the week, Chouhan, playing his first season on the DP World Tour, missed the cut with rounds of 74-72.

It has been a season of learning for Chouhan, who has missed 11 cuts in 13 starts on the main Tour and made just a cut in Kenya.

-PTI