Poland will strive to host Summer Olympics in 2040 or 2044: Prime Minister Tusk

Poland won 10 medals altogether at the Paris Olympics 2024 and took 42nd place in the overall standings, making it the country’s worst performance since 1956.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 17:07 IST , WARSAW, Poland - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk. (File Photo)
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Friday that his country will strive to host the Summer Olympics for the first time, with a particular eye on the Games in 2040 and 2044.

Tusk was speaking at a sports field in Karczew, a town south of Warsaw, where boys were doing football training behind him.

“Life will show whether this is a realistic goal,” he said. “Taking into account the initial decisions, commitments, declarations of the International Olympic Committee, we can talk about 2040 or 2044.

“I dedicate this decision to today’s 10, 12, 15-year-olds that Poland will formally make efforts to organize the Olympic Games,” added Tusk as he also pledged investments to renovate and expand youth sports training facilities.

READ | Paris Olympics: Taiwan leader praises boxing champion Lin Yu-ting in gender row

“I probably won’t be running around the pitch when the Olympics are in Poland,” said the 67-year-old premier, himself an amateur but avid soccer player. “But I can do a lot over the next few years to make this dream a real project.”

Tusk’s announcement comes after a poor display by Poland at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where the country won only one gold.

Poland won 10 medals altogether and took 42nd place in the overall standings, making it the country’s worst performance since 1956.

Poland has also yet to stage a Winter Olympics, although it did co-host the 2012 European Championship along with Ukraine.

Standing alongside Tusk, Sports Minister Slawomir Nitras said: “I saw the Games in Paris and I can say that from the organizational side we are able to organize such an event. I think Polish sport is waiting for it.”

Related Topics

olympics /

Poland

  Poland will strive to host Summer Olympics in 2040 or 2044: Prime Minister Tusk
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

