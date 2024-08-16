MagazineBuy Print

Britain’s Georgi fractures neck in Tour de France Femmes crash

The 23-year-old was involved in a high-speed pile-up around six kilometres from Thursday's finish and was forced to abandon.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 16:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Pfeiffer Georgi of Team Great Britain.
FILE PHOTO: Pfeiffer Georgi of Team Great Britain. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pfeiffer Georgi of Team Great Britain. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

British rider Pfeiffer Georgi sustained a neck fracture and a broken hand during a crash in the fifth stage of the Tour de France Femmes, her team said on Friday.

The 23-year-old was involved in a high-speed pile-up around six kilometres from Thursday’s finish and was forced to abandon.

“We are very sad to lose Pfeiffer due to yesterday’s hard crash,” DSM-Firmenich PostNL coach Albert Timmer said on the Dutch team’s website.

“She is not only important during the race as our road captain but also off the bike she brings a lot to the group, so this is a big loss for us as a team.”

Team doctor Camiel Aldershof said Georgi had been assessed in hospital.

“The evaluations showed fractures of the neck that fortunately do not require surgery and a fracture in her right hand,” he said. “It was a heavy fall so we will continue to assess and monitor her as she returns home. It’s likely we’ll see her off the bike for at least the next four weeks but we are in no rush and her health and recovery (are) paramount.”

