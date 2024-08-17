MagazineBuy Print

Vinesh Phogat returns to India live updates: Indian wrestler in tears after landing in New Delhi airport amid celebrations

Follow the latest updates as Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns to India after her Paris Olympics campaign, which ended in heartbreak as she was denied the opportunity to compete in the final of the Women’s 50kg Freestyle event.

Updated : Aug 17, 2024 11:19 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman during their women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal.
India’s Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman during their women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal.
lightbox-info

India’s Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman during their women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Vinesh Phogat’s return to India after the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she reached the final of the Women’s 50kg Freestyle Wrestling event.

  • August 17, 2024 10:58
    Champion wrestler returns home!

    Vinesh Phogat returns to grand welcome after Paris Olympics heartbreak

    Champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Saturday following the heartbreak in Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final.

  • August 17, 2024 10:42
    Celebrations in full swing!
  • August 17, 2024 10:19
    All set for Vinesh’s arrival!
  • August 17, 2024 09:46
    Another look at the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a joint-silver

    No silver for Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024 Olympics, CAS dismisses appeal

    Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday dismissed Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification for being overweight and “withdrawal of her silver medal.”

  • August 17, 2024 09:16
    Security arrangements ready at the IGI airport for Vinesh’s arrival
  • August 17, 2024 08:32
    Here’s the response from the Wrestling Federation of India to Delhi HC’s decision

    WFI to challenge High Court order, says Indian wrestlers’ participation in upcoming Worlds in danger

    The Wrestling Federation of India said it will challenge the Delhi High Court order that restored the mandate of IOA’s ad-hoc committee to manage the affairs of the sports body.

  • August 17, 2024 07:58
    ICYMI: What did the Delhi HC say in its latest judgement regarding petition filed by Vinesh and others?

    High Court orders restoration of ad hoc committee to manage WFI affairs

    In an interim order, the court said the IOA’s decision to dissolve the ad hoc committee was incompatible with the Union Sports Ministry’s order suspending the WFI shortly after the December elections.

  • August 17, 2024 05:41
    Vinesh would not have retired ‘under different circumstances’

    Vinesh Phogat: Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032

    Vinesh Phogat said that she would not have announced her retirement shortly after being disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics and could have continued till 2032 “under different circumstances” in a long post on social media.

  • August 17, 2024 05:40
    Vinesh to land in New Delhi on Saturday

