Vinesh Phogat returns to India live updates: Indian wrestler in tears after landing in New Delhi airport amid celebrations

- August 17, 2024 10:58Champion wrestler returns home!
- August 17, 2024 10:42Celebrations in full swing!
- August 17, 2024 10:19All set for Vinesh’s arrival!
- August 17, 2024 09:46Another look at the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a joint-silver
- August 17, 2024 09:16Security arrangements ready at the IGI airport for Vinesh’s arrival
- August 17, 2024 08:32Here’s the response from the Wrestling Federation of India to Delhi HC’s decision
- August 17, 2024 07:58ICYMI: What did the Delhi HC say in its latest judgement regarding petition filed by Vinesh and others?
- August 17, 2024 05:41Vinesh would not have retired ‘under different circumstances’
Vinesh Phogat: Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032
Vinesh Phogat said that she would not have announced her retirement shortly after being disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics and could have continued till 2032 “under different circumstances” in a long post on social media.
- August 17, 2024 05:40Vinesh to land in New Delhi on Saturday
