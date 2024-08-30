MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IIS signs MoU with UWW to boost development of wrestling in India

The agreement aims to establish a collaborative framework for developing wrestling in India through various mutually beneficial programs, initiatives, projects, and activities.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 13:35 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: IIS trainees Antim Panghal and Nisha Dahiya, both World Championships bronze medalists, competed at the Paris Olympics
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: IIS trainees Antim Panghal and Nisha Dahiya, both World Championships bronze medalists, competed at the Paris Olympics | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: IIS trainees Antim Panghal and Nisha Dahiya, both World Championships bronze medalists, competed at the Paris Olympics | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United World Wrestling (UWW), the global governing body for wrestling, to develop the sport in India.

The MoU was formalised at UWW’s hospitality venue, the Wrestling House, located on a boat near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The agreement aims to establish a collaborative framework for developing wrestling in India through various mutually beneficial programs, initiatives, projects, and activities.

“We are thrilled to have signed an MoU with United World Wrestling that’s aimed at furthering the progress India has made in the sport. Historically, India has produced some of the best wrestlers worldwide, and the support from UWW will take our programs to the next level,” IIS Founder Parth Jindal said in a release.

“Two of the four Olympic medals that the IIS has been responsible for have come from wrestling, and needless to say, the sport is an integral part of our programme.

“Our focus is now set on LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 and it will take a concentrated effort to unearth the right talent and produce quality coaches - both of which this partnership will help accomplish.” The institute has played a pivotal role in developing wrestling in India, with Olympic bronze medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik among its notable athletes.

Recently, IIS trainees Antim Panghal and Nisha Dahiya, both World Championships bronze medalists, competed at the Paris Olympics. At the age-group level, IIS has supported U20 Asian Championships gold medalists Dhanshri Fand and Nitika.

Four IIS athletes are also set to compete at the upcoming U20 World Championships in Spain: Former U20 World Championships medalist Harshita, U17 world medalist Jaskaran Singh, U23 Asian champion Radhika, and Nikhil Yadav

Related Topics

United World Wrestling /

Inspire Institute of Sport

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 2 LIVE updates: Karam Jyoti and Sakshi compete in women’s discus throw F55 final, Avani Lekhara on top, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Tally: China leads with four gold medals, Brazil moves to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  3. SAI and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation launch new swimming facility in Gandhinagar
    PTI
  4. Shooting, Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Updates: Avani Lekhara finishes 2nd, Mona Agarwal 5th in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification, progress to final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. IIS signs MoU with UWW to boost development of wrestling in India
    PTI
  2. U-17 World Wrestling Championships review: Women outshine men on the mat, provide glimpse into future
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. U17 World Wrestling Championships: Jaspooran loses bronze bout, India draw blank in men’s freestyle
    PTI
  4. U17 World Wrestling Championships: Indian women wrestlers stranded in Jordan due to itinerary issues
    PTI
  5. U-17 World Championships: Kajal wins gold as Indian men fail to replicate success of women compatriots
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 2 LIVE updates: Karam Jyoti and Sakshi compete in women’s discus throw F55 final, Avani Lekhara on top, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Tally: China leads with four gold medals, Brazil moves to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  3. SAI and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation launch new swimming facility in Gandhinagar
    PTI
  4. Shooting, Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Updates: Avani Lekhara finishes 2nd, Mona Agarwal 5th in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification, progress to final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment