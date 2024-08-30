IIS signs MoU with UWW to boost development of wrestling in India

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United World Wrestling (UWW), the global governing body for wrestling, to develop the sport in India.

The MoU was formalised at UWW’s hospitality venue, the Wrestling House, located on a boat near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The agreement aims to establish a collaborative framework for developing wrestling in India through various mutually beneficial programs, initiatives, projects, and activities.

“We are thrilled to have signed an MoU with United World Wrestling that’s aimed at furthering the progress India has made in the sport. Historically, India has produced some of the best wrestlers worldwide, and the support from UWW will take our programs to the next level,” IIS Founder Parth Jindal said in a release.

“Two of the four Olympic medals that the IIS has been responsible for have come from wrestling, and needless to say, the sport is an integral part of our programme.

“Our focus is now set on LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 and it will take a concentrated effort to unearth the right talent and produce quality coaches - both of which this partnership will help accomplish.” The institute has played a pivotal role in developing wrestling in India, with Olympic bronze medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik among its notable athletes.

Recently, IIS trainees Antim Panghal and Nisha Dahiya, both World Championships bronze medalists, competed at the Paris Olympics. At the age-group level, IIS has supported U20 Asian Championships gold medalists Dhanshri Fand and Nitika.

Four IIS athletes are also set to compete at the upcoming U20 World Championships in Spain: Former U20 World Championships medalist Harshita, U17 world medalist Jaskaran Singh, U23 Asian champion Radhika, and Nikhil Yadav