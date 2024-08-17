Vinesh Phogat breaks down in tears on return to India after Paris Olympics heartbreak

With a large number of men and women from her native village Balali, and the neighbouring areas in Haryana thronging the Indira Gandhi International Airport, dancing to the drum beats, and raising slogans -- “Dal Bhati Churma, Hamari Behan Surma” and “Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Vinesh Tera Naam Rahega” -- emotional looking wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from Paris Olympics for being around 100 gm overweight after reaching the 50 kg final, returned to India on Saturday.

Vinesh had to stay back in Paris as she had made an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver medal, but it was later dismissed.

Several Khap leaders, including Palam 360 Khap chief Surender Solanki from Delhi and Congress’ Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, along with Olympic wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were in attendance to welcome her. The Haryana Khaps had earlier announced her welcome like a gold medallist on her return to the country.

Travelling on top of a Sports Utility Vehicle flanked by Hooda and Punia, the 29-year-old woman grappler, dressed in tattered denims and a striped shirt, could be seen sobbing and wiping off her tears as she waved to the crowd and responded with folded hands to the swarm of television journalists clamouring for her initial reaction.

She finally broke her silence to say that she was “grateful to the people of the country for the warm welcome”.

With by-standers dotting the airport road on both sides for her glimpse, she leaned forward to shake hands with the youth and bow down to take blessings of the elderly even as her vehicle, which was part of a large cavalcade including Delhi Police vehicles and media teams, stopped several times navigating through the large crowd before hitting the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

The cavalcade is scheduled to halt at over half a dozen places on its way to her native village in Charki Dadri, which is around three hours drive from the national Capital.

Her brother Harvinder, who with his sons and fellow villagers, had reached the airport, said that he was “overwhelmed” to see the people turning up in large numbers, adding that a myriad of emotions of pain, zeal and a sense of pride were flowing through him.

Referring to her protests against then Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Punia said her journey from “road to podium” was there before everyone. “She is a champion, and that’s why she is being welcomed like a champion,” quipped Punia, who had also stood by her during the Delhi protests.

Olympic bronze medallist wrestler, Sakshi described her return as a “big day,” saying that Vinesh had done a commendable job for the country and the women. “It doesn’t matter if she did not get the medal. She is a champion for us,” remarked Sakshi.

The Haryana Chief Minister has also announced prize money and facilities for her at par with a silver Olympic medallist.