Vinesh Phogat: Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032

Vinesh was disqualified from Paris Olympics as she failed to make weight on the day of the 50kg final. Her appeal, asking for a joint-silver medal, was dismissed by Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 20:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Vinesh Phogat.
FILE PHOTO: Vinesh Phogat. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Vinesh Phogat. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vinesh Phogat said that she would not have announced her retirement shortly after being disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics and could have continued till 2032 “under different circumstances” in a long post on social media.

Vinesh was disqualified from competing in the 50kg women’s freestyle wrestling final as she failed to make weight on the day of the gold medal bout. Her appeal, asking for a joint-silver medal, was dismissed by Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday.

“Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there. I can’t predict what the future holds for me, and what awaits me in this journey next but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing,” said the 29-year-old.

More to follow....

