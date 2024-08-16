European Football Season Preview: Will Harry Kane’s title drought end?

The European Championship is over, the Copa America is over, and pre-season is almost over. Soon, club football will return in full glory as teams across Europe begin their battle to reign supreme. Will Kylian Mbappé cement his legacy in the Royal White? Will Harry Kane finally win a trophy? The 2024-25 season has plenty to offer.

Premier League

Manchester City has reigned supreme in recent times, making history by winning the league four years in a row. The law of averages suggests that Pep Guardiola’s men should falter at some stage, given their undisputed dominance. However, City’s ruthlessness under Guardiola has become modern-day folklore.

With the manager’s contract ending in June 2025, there are rising questions about his future at the club. If the next season is to be his last, he will want to bow out on a high and win his seventh Premier League title with the Cityzens.

The team most likely to be hot on City’s heels is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. The Gunners have provided a stern challenge to City’s title hopes for the last two seasons, only to falter at crucial stages, aiding City’s ascendency.

Arteta’s project has demanded patience, and the fans have seen the team reap the benefits, albeit in patches. The 2024-25 season will be a ‘make-or-break’ one for Arsenal. A modern football team is remembered for its silverware, and the only significant trophy Arteta can boast of is an FA Cup. The Gunners have already shown intent by signing Italian centre-back Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Indulging in smart buys and creating a proper footballing structure — that is what INEOS promised when it took charge of Manchester United’s football operations, acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the club. So far, lifelong United fan Jim Ratcliffe and his team have shown intent.

Sticking with head coach Erik ten Hag, the club has appointed Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth as Chief Executive of Football Operations and Sporting Director, respectively. With signings like Leny Yoro (18) and Joshua Zirkzee (23), United has begun its new philosophy of investing in future talents with a high growth ceiling.

It is tough to ascertain how Chelsea and Liverpool will fare in the coming season. Both will be under new managers — Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot, respectively. Slot has been successful in the Netherlands, winning the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, but that will not guarantee automatic success in England — just ask Ten Hag. Chelsea, too, has gambled by appointing Maresca after relieving Mauricio Pochettino of his duties — a manager who has operated in the Premier League at a high level. Additionally, both teams have yet to properly dip their toes into the transfer market.

Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton will be the newly promoted teams in the Premier League. Leicester, champion in the 2015-16 season, and Southampton have been familiar faces in the Premier League over the years, in contrast to Ipswich, who makes a return after 22 years.

Under the able guidance of Kieran McKenna, Ipswich has grabbed headlines with its football but will hope its season does not turn out like Luton Town’s, who failed to survive promotion.

Mbappé’s exit from French top-flight football is a loss not only for PSG but for the league. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

La Liga

Mbappé to Real Madrid — undoubtedly one of the most dramatic transfer sagas in modern football, spanning over eight years — came to an end after the Frenchman signed a five-year deal with Los Blancos on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

If that wasn’t a statement in itself, the defending champion will also have Brazilian wonder-kid Endrick in its ranks after the 18-year-old’s move from Palmeiras.

Add present stars like Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior into the mix, and it might seem that Madrid is destined to win it all.

However, look back to the early 2000s during the Galácticos era, and you’ll realise that football is never black and white. Carlo Ancelotti will be responsible for making these players click as a unit and handling some big egos in the dressing room.

Seeing the Madrid storm in the transfer market, it’s understandable that Barcelona fans might be nervous about the coming season. But all hope is not lost for the Catalans.

Despite being rocked by financial turbulence, the presence of Lamine Yamal will provide hope to the Barça faithful. Fresh from winning Euro 2024 and being adjudged ‘Young Player of the Tournament,’ there will be major expectations on him to help Barcelona mount a title challenge — probably more than what should be pinned on a 17-year-old.

But, with an able manager in Hansi Flick, all hope is not lost. It is difficult to see Atletico Madrid in the thick of things as far as a title charge is concerned. However, with Argentine striker Julián Álvarez joining from City, that will provide a major boost for Simeone and his men.

Valladolid, Leganés, and Espanyol will be the newly promoted teams in La Liga next season.

Bundesliga

Will Harry Kane finally win a major trophy? That is the burning question ahead of next season. Kane’s title drought seemed over when he joined serial champion Bayern Munich last summer.

However, under Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen had a monumental season, staying undefeated for 51 games and ending Bayern’s 11-year reign at the top. Now, it remains to be seen whether Alonso can carry on the momentum.

Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern turned heads by appointing Vincent Kompany as head coach, given the fact that his CV as a coach does not boast any significant achievements at the top level. But it would be a mistake to count him out based on the past, as many did after Alonso’s appointment at Leverkusen. Making the unthinkable possible and scripting surprises is football’s strongest forte, and that is what makes it the beautiful game.

It is difficult to be hopeful if you are a Borussia Dortmund fan, given the countless disappointments over the years that saw the club fail to win a major title.

Ahead of next season, with Leverkusen’s dominance and Bayern’s hunger to get back on top, Dortmund will need to exceed expectations to even think of a title challenge — and will have to do so without the services of loyal servant Marco Reus, who decided to leave the club after 12 years.

FC St. Pauli and Holstein Kiel will be the promoted teams in the Bundesliga next season.

Serie A

Some say Italian football is now what the Premier League used to be — unpredictable as to who will become champion.

After years of dominance by Juventus, Inter became the first to break its stronghold by grabbing the Scudetto in the 2020-21 season. Since then, Milan has returned into the fray, tasting success.

One cannot forget Napoli’s fairytale season, which saw it win the title in the 2022-23 season after a long wait of 33 years since the era of Diego Maradona.

Last season, Inter, under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi, was the runaway champion, finishing 19 points above runner-up and rival Milan.

However, going by recent trends, Inter is unlikely to have such a dominant season again. It will face a stern challenge from Milan and Juventus, both of whom will have new head coaches in Paulo Fonseca and Thiago Motta, respectively.

Also, the incomings and outgoings during the transfer window will be a determining factor in how the top teams fare next season, and a clearer picture will emerge once the window closes. Parma, Como, and Venezia will be the newly promoted clubs in Serie A next season.

Top transfers Kylian Mbappé: PSG to Real Madrid — Free transfer Julián Álvarez: Manchester City to Atletico Madrid — £82m Dani Olmo: RB Leipzig to Barcelona — £46m plus add-ons Endrick: Palmeiras to Real Madrid — £40m plus add-ons Riccardo Calafiori: Bologna to Arsenal — £33.6m plus add-ons Joao Neves: Benfica to PSG — £50m plus add-ons Matthijs de Ligt: Bayern Munich to Manchester United — £42.9m

Ligue 1

Mbappé’s departure from French top-flight football is a loss not only for PSG but for the league, at least in terms of popularity and viewership. However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has strongly maintained that his team will succeed without the star Frenchman, despite the seemingly sour relations after an unceremonious exit and monetary disputes, with Mbappé claiming he is still owed a fair share by the French champion.

Ligue 1 has mostly been a one-horse race over the years, and while PSG would want to remain the best team in France, it wouldn’t be surprising if head coach Luis Enrique prioritises the UEFA Champions League — a crown that the club has yet to win and with the victory high on the agenda. To help make the UCL dream a reality, PSG has made a statement by signing Portuguese midfielder João Neves from Benfica.

This might pave the way for other clubs to mount a title challenge and repeat Lille’s heroics from the 2020-21 season when it pipped PSG to the title.

Last season, runner-up Monaco looked in fine shape before eventually falling away and will look to launch a similar title challenge along with the likes of Brest, Lille, and perennial challenger Lyon.

AJ Auxerre, Angers SCO, and 10-time champion AS Saint-Étienne will be the newly promoted teams next season in Ligue 1.