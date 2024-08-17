MagazineBuy Print

WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: West Indies in control as South Africa aims to defend

WI vs SA: Get the scorecard and highlights from Day 3 of the second Test between West Indies and South Africa, being held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. 

Updated : Aug 17, 2024 21:51 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican and Mikyle Louis of West Indies at the 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa.
Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican and Mikyle Louis of West Indies at the 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican and Mikyle Louis of West Indies at the 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates from Day 3 of the second Test between West Indies and South Africa from Providence Stadium in Guyana. 

DAY 2 REPORT

Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne hit half-centuries on Friday in the South Africa second innings to help give the Proteas a 239-run lead after the second day of the second cricket test in Guyana.

At stumps, South Africa was 223-5 after scoring 160 in its first innings Thursday. The West Indies side was all out for 144 in its first innings earlier Friday.

Markram scored 50 and Verreynne was unbeaten on 51. Jason Holder (54 not out) and Shamar Joseph (25) shared a 40-run, 10th-wicket stand to move the home side to within 16 runs of the South Africa first-innings total.

Eight wickets fell on the second day at Providence Stadium after 17 on the opening day. Wiaan Mulder took four wickets for South Africa and Jayden Seales was 3-52 for the West Indies so far in the South Africa second innings after also taking three in the first.

The teams played to a rain-affected draw in the first test in Trinidad. The two-test series will be followed by three Twenty20 matches.

Playing XI

South Africa - Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

